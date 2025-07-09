Capital gains trap: Why Uganda’s offshore tax law is backfiring

Imagine running a small business, putting in all your sweat and energy, and then suddenly getting a confusing tax bill linked to a deal you didn’t even know about, or take part in.

How? Well, it turns out a foreign investor in your company’s parent firm sold their shares somewhere far away, and Uganda’s tax rules treat that as if your local business made a sale.

Sounds tricky? That’s because it is. Uganda is trying to catch these hidden offshore deals that affect local companies - deals buried under layers of foreign ownership and complicated corporate webs.

Under a previous article, “Taxing the Invisible: URA’s Offshore Taxation Dilemma,” we showed how Uganda wants to tax invisible profits but keeps stumbling.

Today, we shall dig deeper to understand why this is complicated.

The way Uganda figures out how much to tax, how it reads tax treaties, and how it handles complex company set-ups all add to the confusion.

It is clear Uganda faces a tough balancing act - it needs to protect the taxes it deserves while also holding up investor confidence.

In 2018, Uganda made a bold move to stop big money from slipping away through offshore deals involving local businesses.

The updated Income Tax Act gave URA the power to tax gains from foreign share sales, especially when those shares’ value is linked to Ugandan assets or operations.

The idea was simple: ‘stop tax leaks, but in practice, the law has had some surprising side effects.

Local companies, who had no clue these offshore sales were happening, sometimes end up with tax bills for deals they didn’t do.

Yes, it’s a tricky puzzle, and one Uganda is still trying to solve.

Taxing the innocent

Section 74(2) of the Income Tax Act presumes that if ownership of a Ugandan company changes hands by 50 percent or more, directly or indirectly, that company has effectively “realised” all its assets at their current market value.

In tax-speak, this deemed disposal instantly creates a capital gains event.





On the surface, taxing gains from ownership changes is a sound principle.

But the company itself hasn’t sold anything. The offshore parent company is miles away from Kampala.

Yet, magically, the domestic company is saddled with a tax bill for gains it never actually realised.

Conflicting views

The law’s foggy language brews confusion. Since the 2018 amendment, URA has issued fewer than 10 tax assessments.

Trouble mostly arises from how URA defines “deemed proceeds” and calculates the cost base.

In some cases, it has boldly included company liabilities, even when no actual cash swapped hands.

In others, URA splits up portions of complex group-level deals to Ugandan subsidiaries with little transparent rationale, triggering fierce pushback.

The Attorney General has flagged serious concerns, warning that taxing companies that didn’t even take part in the sale could be unconstitutional and practically unworkable.

The formula fiasco

The Tax Appeals Tribunal’s ruling in EnviroServ Uganda versus URA deepened the mystery, leaving taxpayers and practitioners wondering.

In June 2025, the Tax Appeals Tribunal delivered a ruling affirming that offshore share transactions could indeed trigger capital gains tax liability in Uganda.

However, when it came to crunching the numbers, the Tribunal tossed aside URA’s method and proposed its own formula for calculating taxable gain: D = A – B – C. Where: A = market value of the company’s assets, B = cost base (book value) of those assets and C = liabilities.

On the surface, the formula appeared logical, but tax experts, especially from Cristal Advocates, pointed out a glaring flaw that effectively double-counted the cost of debt.

Companies that bought assets with loans would subtract both the asset’s cost and the loan amount—essentially erasing any taxable gain, or worse, manufacturing a loss on paper.

URA wasted no time contesting the approach. Within just two weeks, the Tribunal reversed course, adopting a revised formula: D = A – (B – C).

This flips the equation’s logic. Instead of deducting liabilities alongside asset costs, liabilities now reduce the cost base first.

For highly leveraged companies - common in sectors like manufacturing, infrastructure, and real estate - this obliterates the cost base.

The consequence? The full market value becomes taxable gain, as if the asset had been acquired for free.

“For businesses built on borrowed capital, this ruling is a heavyweight blow. It risks inflating tax liabilities well beyond economic reality, threatening to stifle investment in precisely those industries crucial for Uganda’s growth,” Cristal Advocates’ tax lawyers Denis Yekoyasi Kakembo, John Teira, Dickens Asiimwe Katta and Bill Page argue in assessment about this taxation dilemma.

Who’s interpreting the law correctly?

No one knows. URA, the Attorney General, and the Tax Appeals Tribunal may all be acting in good faith, but they are reading from different pages.

And in tax policy, misalignment at the top isn’t just untidy - it’s risky.

“This level of institutional discord signals something more fundamental: a law that overreached in ambition but under-delivered in clarity. A good tax law should act like a compass—pointing all parties, from taxpayers to administrators, in the same direction,” Cristal Advocates lawyers argue.

“Taxpayers are left second-guessing their exposure. Investors get spooked by the unpredictability. Deals stall midstream. And advisors—legal, financial, and even political—are increasingly unsure what guidance to give,” they add.

What about international treaties?

The EnviroServ case rang alarm bells in diplomatic and investment circles, particularly around Double Taxation Agreements.

The company argued that its South African parent is shielded from Ugandan tax under the Uganda–South Africa Double Taxation Agreements.

But the Tribunal dismissed this argument, reasoning that the tax was being imposed not on the foreign seller, but on the Ugandan subsidiary.

This posed confusion, with some wondering that if existing protections can be bypassed, then more can be done.

The risk here isn’t just legal—it’s reputational, signaling that Uganda may not fully honor its treaty commitments.

That perception has a chilling effect on investor appetite, says Kakembo, a tax lawyer.

The bigger economic risk

Uganda’s ambition to grow its economy tenfold is bold and commendable.

But experts argue that such transformation won’t be powered by aspiration alone.

It will require capital, patience, risk tolerance, and long-term, which is predictable.

Private Equity and Venture capital firms know that mergers, acquisitions, and private equity deals—key engines of capital mobilisation - thrive on one essential ingredient: legal certainty.

Investors can price in tax, but they cannot price in confusion.

In its current form, the 2018 amendment is unintentionally inflating what might be called the “Uganda risk premium” - a mental markup investors apply to compensate for legal ambiguity, regulatory volatility, and institutional misalignment.

The result? Fewer deals, delayed closings, cautious capital. The irony is sharp: a law designed to protect revenue is now deterring the very transactions that would have broadened the tax base.

Fixing the law

Whereas Uganda should not surrender its taxing rights over indirect transfers, it is important not to tax blindly.

Other countries have walked this path and offer valuable lessons.

India, after years of litigation and investor backlash, revised its controversial indirect transfer tax to balance fairness and enforcement.

Kenya, too, has moved toward more proportionate, transaction-specific rules that reflect the actual value contributed by local operations.

Uganda doesn’t need to retreat, Kakembo says, but it must refine, and the fix isn’t complicated in principle because tax policy must be grounded in commercial logic.

“If a company hasn’t earned a gain, it shouldn’t be taxed. If assets were bought using borrowed money, don’t count the loan twice. And when computing the cost base, let it reflect genuine economic value—not arbitrary book entries or interpretive gymnastics,” he adds.