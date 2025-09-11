Changing dynamics: Women lose grip on banking sector jobs

Uganda’s banking sector has long been viewed as one of the more progressive sectors when it comes to gender representation. Yet data from Uganda Bankers’ Association (UBA) paints a different picture, one of gains, reversals, and persistent gaps at the very top.

Between 2022 and 2023, women held a slight majority in banking sector jobs, making up 52 percent (9,984 staff) compared to 48 percent (9,378) for men in 2022.

The grip firmed in 2023, with the edge widening to 53 percent (10,384), compared to men at 47 percent (9,044).

But the story changed dramatically in 2024, as men reclaimed dominance, rising to 53 percent (10,282 staff), while women slipped to 47 percent (9,289).

The data above implies that in just one year, banks shed more than 1,000 female jobs, even as they added more than 1,200 men.

The reversal suggests that while recruitment at entry-level jobs remains fairly balanced, attrition and stalled career progression continue to push women out faster than men, especially at mid-to-senior levels.

UBA executive director Wilbrod Owor said there was no deliberate move to recruit more male employees.

“It could have happened by coincidence,” he said, while Patricia Amito, the UBA head communications and corporate affairs, noted that the banking sector “is dynamic, and employment trends can change year-to-year”.

Men-heavy leadership

A further review of the 2024 UBA Annual Report tells another story: whereas there is a relatively equal share of entry-level jobs, men dominate at the top.

UBA breaks down banking sector jobs as executive, which includes chief executive officers and deputies, executive committees (Exco), senior management, junior management or supervisors, and others.

The top jobs are men-heavy, with just a few women making it in executive and Exco jobs, which has been the case for over three years, according to data.

At the executive level, men hold 76 percent compared to 24 percent for women, meaning that nearly three out of four chief executive officers or deputy banking sector jobs are held by men.

Men still dominate at the executive committee and senior management levels, making up 61 percent and 56 percent, respectively, compared to 39 percent and 44 percent for women.

The male dominance in senior and executive jobs could suggest bottlenecks in promotion.

At the junior management or supervisory level, men, however, cede the dominance, with women taking up 56 percent compared to 44 percent for men, which shows strong entry and early-career presence.

Women continue to dominate in lower cadre jobs – described as other staff – which include operational and support roles, making up 54 percent.

Majority of these roles, however, rarely translate into senior leadership.

Stanbic is one of the financial institutions that employs more women than men, with data showing that the bank, in 2024, had 1,057 female employees compared to 922 men. Photo / File

The details above indicate that, whereas women are the backbone of entry and supervisory jobs, their numbers collapse the higher up the ladder you go, which could be a structural weakness that continues to block their progression into executive roles.

Ms Amito, however, noted that gender representation in the banking sector can be influenced by different factors such as market forces and specific hiring needs of individual institutions, which tend to impact the gender distribution.

“Nevertheless, UBA is committed to promoting a gender inclusive sector,” she noted, without revealing what they are doing to achieve this goal.

UBA data also shows that even as the number of women has reduced in the wider sector, they still dominate in some banks. For instance, in the period, Stanbic employed 1,057 women compared to 922 men, while Absa employed 663 women compared to 483 men.

Other banks where women dominate staff rolls include Bank of Africa (228 women compared to 173 men), Housing Finance Bank (203 women compared to 176 men), and Standard Chartered (153 women compared to 118 men), among others.

The data also indicates that banks dominated by women are mostly internationally affiliated or urban-based, where global diversity policies and inclusive human resource policies appear to be filtering through.

Men still dominate

On the other hand, financial institutions where men still dominate include BRAC (1,547 men compared to 349 women), Bank of Baroda (149 men compared to 77 women), Centenary Bank (1,696 men compared to 1,577 women), Post Bank (649 men compared to 555 women), and KCB (177 men vs 143 women), among others.



Men-heavy banks are often local or regionally embedded banks, many with extensive rural operations or field-intensive models such as microfinance and agricultural lending, which have historically favored male recruitment and may present fewer formal diversity interventions.

However, the banking sector remains a largely corporate setup, structured around inclusive policies.

Whereas the numbers reveal gains for women between 2022 and 2023, even as there has been a slip-up, women’s strong representation at the entry level does not carry through to decision-making roles.

They also reveal that a net loss of over 1,000 women employees in just one year underscores persistent challenges in retention, mentorship, and career progression.