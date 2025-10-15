China pledges to deepen trade, tourism ties with Uganda 

The Chinese government has pledged continued cooperation with Uganda in the areas of trade, tourism and culture.

Speaking during the belated 63rd Independence Day celebrations in China organised by the Ugandan Embassy in Beijing, Ambassador Lei Kezhong, Director of the Department of African Affairs at China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that China and Uganda share a long-standing traditional friendship and a sound, stable partnership based on mutual respect, equality, and win-win cooperation.

"Over the years, two countries have deepened practical cooperation in various fields, including trade, infrastructure, education, and public health, bringing tangible benefits to our people," he said.

He commended Uganda for its remarkable achievements in national development and its active role in regional and international affairs. China stands ready to work hand in hand with Uganda to further advance China–Uganda relations and cooperation under the framework of the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the Belt and Road Initiative, creating a brighter future for our two nations and peoples. Also mentioned a community with a shared future for humanity.

Held in Beijing, the event attracted diplomats, business leaders, and members of the Ugandan diaspora, underscoring Uganda’s growing bilateral ties with the People’s Republic of China.

The ceremony was officiated by Uganda’s Ambassador to China, Ms Oliver Wonekha, alongside Ms Judyth Nsababera Muthoni, the Consul General in Guangzhou. The Chief Guest was Ambassador Lei Kezhong, Director of the Department of African Affairs at China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In her remarks, Ambassador Wonekha lauded Uganda’s steady progress over six decades of independence and reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to deepening cooperation with China through trade, tourism, and cultural exchange.

“This celebration is not just about our past; it is a statement of our future,” Ambassador Wonekha said. “Uganda is open for business, open for tourism, and proud to share its unique story with the world. We are deeply grateful for the support and friendship of the Chinese government and people.”

As part of the anniversary festivities, the Embassy organised a Tourism and Coffee Promotion Event at the Badaling Great Wall, one of China’s most famous landmarks. Under the theme “Discover Uganda – The Pearl of Africa,” the event showcased the country’s rich cultural heritage and investment potential.

Ambassador Lei Kezhong from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China expressed his pleasure to join Uganda Embassy event in celebrating the 63rd Independence Day of the Republic of Uganda in Beijing. On behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, he extended warmest congratulations and best wishes to the government and people of Uganda.

Visitors at the event were treated to a Ugandan coffee tasting experience, featuring premium beans from the country’s highlands, as well as an exhibition of Ugandan-made products and a traditional dance performance by a Ugandan cultural troupe that thrilled the audience with lively music and colourful costumes.

The celebration concluded with a networking reception where participants expressed admiration for Uganda’s cultural diversity, economic promise, and warm hospitality.

The Embassy reaffirmed its commitment to promoting Uganda as a premier destination for tourism and investment, while fostering closer people-to-people connections between Uganda and China.