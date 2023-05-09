Companies report rise in staffing in response to new orders 

Companies increased staffing levels for the first time in three months in April as a measure to respond to rising orders, according to the monthly performance of the economy survey by Stanbic.

The Stanbic Purchasing Managers Index, which interviews business executives and purchasing managers to measure business activity, indicates that employment rose in agriculture, construction, industry, services and wholesale and retail.

The increase, however, saw a rise in staff costs, which, however, is evidence to suggest renewed job creation during April.

The survey indicates that output and new orders continued to rise for the ninth month, which saw the Purchasing Managers Index for the sixth month rise above the 52.4 average to 55.4 from 53.2 in March. However, the survey reported a renewed rise in output prices, which, the survey indicated was passed on to consumers.

Ms Mulalo Madula, a Standard Bank economist, said the private sector performance had improved in April, extending the current growth cycle to nine months.

“Output maintained an upward track, with renewed job creation across sectors halting a two-month sequence of decline,” she said, noting that the growth was broad-based, cutting across a number of sectors among which included agriculture, construction, industry, services, and wholesale and retail.

The growth, she noted, was mainly fueled by local demand while new export orders fell for the fourth month in a row.

The survey also indicates that for the first time in three months, suppliers’ delivery time dropped while 73 percent of respondents said they were generally upbeat about the outlook for business activity in the next 12 months.

“73 percent of respondents anticipate an increase in output over the next 12 months, which should encourage businesses to expand their planned investment,” Ms Madula said.

Stanbic noted that the increase in customer numbers signaled strengthening of the private sector, supported by new business orders even as companies reported an increase or stagnation with a bias to high, in the cost of input, which was passed to consumers during the period.