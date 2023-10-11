Conmpanies opting to build own offices, says report

A report by Knight Frank has noted a significant increase among owner-occupied office properties, signalling a shift away from decades long trend, in which, rental offices have traditionally dominated property development in Kampala.

The report, which highlights performance of the real estate sector in terms of uptake of office, retail, residential and industrial spaces, indicates that approximately 80 percent of new office space supplied in the half year to June was owner-occupied rather than rental.

This, the report noted, is a gradually emerging drift in the commercial office sector, in addition to a collaborative office construction trend, in which Knight Frank recorded that various agencies were beginning to build or plan joint office spaces.

“These joint office initiatives signify a growing trend in construction of owner-occupied spaces, where parties pool resources and work together to optimise efficiency, reduce costs, and streamline operations in shared spaces,” the report reads in part.

There has been various shifts in the real estate sector, with a number of property developers launching owner-occupied offices, while at the same time others have developed shared office spaces.

During the period, Knight Frank noted, one of the key notable properties - Uganda Business Facilitation Centre in Kololo - with shared spaces, was launched to host Uganda Registration Services Bureau, Capital Markets Authority, and Uganda Investment Authority.

The report also identified a joint office for Uganda Road Fund and Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority as the other shared office property, while Unicef and World Food Programme are also developing a joint office space in Mbuya, Kampala.

The property market has been recovering from a sluggish performance in the last two years with Kampala exhibiting marked improvement, especially among prime residential and office markets, which during the half year recorded steady growth in occupancy, while retail exhibited improvements in footfall, turnover, and occupancy. Knight Frank also reported an increase in flight-to-quality office spaces, especially in Nakasero and Kololo, driven by multinational occupiers’ requirements, which resulted into heightened competition, while other tenants, due to limited supply of premium office space, settled for available grades as they waited on pipeline developments.

During the period, the office market recorded a vacancy of 13 percent, resulting from addition of approximately 25,000 square metres of lettable space with prominent properties such as Walakira House, Insurance Tower, Uganda Business Facilitation Centre, and NDA Laboratory Tower added onto the market.

The rise in premium office spaces for both owner-occupied and lettable properties, therefore, meant that several agencies, which previously were located in grade B offices within Nakasero, relocated, resulting in growing vacancies in the lower grade buildings, which “reiterates the flight to quality trend among occupiers, one we predict will continue as occupiers seek out “best in class” property”.

The flight is expected to allow owners of older buildings do renovations to align with evolving occupier needs, while in the alternative, landlords could be pushed to consider revising rental rates downwards in order to remain competitive.

Vacancy pressures