Cooperatives: A lifeline for Uganda’s smallholder farmers

Agriculture powers Uganda’s economy, contributing nearly 25 percent of GDP and employing more than 70 percent of the population.



Yet for millions of smallholder farmers, it remains a high-risk venture - starved of credit, uninsured against shocks, and squeezed by input costs.

Banks view smallholder farming as too risky, insurers shy away from weather-dependent ventures, and farmers are often left to absorb shocks alone.

But in Rwenzori, cooperatives and Savings and Credit Cooperative Organizations (Saccos) are proving that farmers don’t have to struggle in isolation.

For Nuwe Titus, secretary of Kyankara Burungi Bweka Outside Catering and Farmers Group in Fort Portal, joining a cooperative has been the difference between survival and collapse.

“Being in a cooperative gives us a fallback in case of calamities.

When one project is hit, another cushions us,” he says. Started in 2017, the group has grown from subsistence farming to catering, pumpkin growing, and beekeeping.

Support from development partners helped them expand from 10 to 30 beehives and acquire a honey extractor, improving both yield and quality.

Cushioned

This year’s prolonged rains slowed honey production, but pumpkins and catering offered a lifeline.

“That is the strength of a cooperative: even when one project fails, others keep us afloat,” Nuwe adds.

Beyond farmer groups, Saccos are reshaping access to credit in rural Uganda.

Take Kijura Sacco in Kabarole; once a modest outfit, it now holds assets worth Shs6.25b, savings of Shs2.7b, loans of Shs4.73b, and membership of more than 10,000 people.

Affordable credit has enabled farmers to expand acreage, invest in livestock, and purchase inputs without resorting to exploitative moneylenders.