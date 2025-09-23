Cooperatives take first step toward reviving long-lost bank

Uganda’s vast cooperative movement has taken a decisive step toward reviving one of its most cherished dreams: a bank of its own.

At the National Cooperatives Conference in Kampala, leaders unveiled the National Cooperative Credit and Savings Society, a precursor to what they hope will become the National Cooperative Bank.

For Ivan Asiimwe, the general secretary of the Uganda Cooperative Alliance, the moment was historic, telling delegates that more than 46,000 registered cooperatives, with 18 million members and employing 16 percent of Ugandans, had agreed to unite under the new financial society.

Collectively, these cooperatives contribute 2.86 percent of GDP and play an outsized role in everything from agro-processing to financing school fees.

The plan, Asiimwe says, is deliberate. Cabinet may have given the green light, but establishing a commercial bank requires meeting Bank of Uganda’s stringent conditions - capitalization, infrastructure, and skilled personnel.

Thus, starting with a tier four financial institution, he says, gives the movement space to grow and prepare.

By the end of this year, the National Cooperative Credit and Savings Society will be reviewed for possible transition into a microfinance institution.

The longer-term ambition is clear: within five years, leaders expect to evolve into a fully licensed commercial bank, standing alongside similar cooperative banks in Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and South Africa.

Frederick Gume Ngobi, the state minister in charge of Cooperatives, said the launch was the culmination of a journey that began a decade ago.

The government has promised to rally behind the initiative, with Trade Minister Francis Mwebesa saying official funding streams such as the Parish Development Model and Emyooga funds would be channeled into the new institution.

The revival of the cooperative bank carries symbolic weight. The original Uganda Cooperative Bank, founded in 1964, was liquidated in 1999 amid financial mismanagement, leaving many cooperatives feeling abandoned.

Its absence has long been cited as a barrier to affordable credit for farmers, teachers, traders, and millions of rural Ugandans.

By starting with the National Cooperative Credit and Savings Society, cooperative leaders hope to restore that lost legacy step by step. If successful, the bank will serve not only as a financial institution but also as a statement of independence and solidarity for Uganda’s cooperative movement.