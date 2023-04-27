Court rejects order to transfer part  of Church of Uganda land to Mbire’s company 

The Civil Division of the High Court has rejected a decision in which the Commissioner Land Registration had initiated a process that would subdivide Church of Uganda certificate of title to create a separate plot of land for businessman Charles Mbire’s Polina Estates.

The land in question is located on Akii Bua Road, Kampala measuring approximately 0.558 hectares.

It was in 1974 donated to Church of Uganda by the then President Idi Amin Dada.

In a ruling delivered by Justice Musa Ssekaana, court declined to issue an order that would lead to creation of a separate title on land comprised in Plot 21 Akii Bua Road, Kampala.

Church of Uganda claims that the land in question is part of the 0.558 hectares that were donated by former President Idi Amin Dada.

However, court declined Church of Uganda’s prayer to cancel the title in respect of the land comprised in Plot M180 off Akii Bua Road, in addition to rejecting an application that had demanded that the Commissioner of Land enters the correct acreage in Church of Uganda’s title as 0.558 hectares.

This, Justice Ssekaana said, would not be granted given that there “were serious issues to be determined in a proper suit to determine the rights of the parties and correct the alleged errors in a suit to conclusively deal with the challenges on the land”.

Details in court indicate that Church of Uganda entered into possession of the land but was never transferred into its name until October 18, 2006.

However, the certificate of title did not indicate on its face the size or acreage of the land in question, which prompted Church of Uganda in 2018 to request the Commissioner Land Registration to indicate on the certificate of title the correct size of 0.558 hectares.

“The [Commissioner Land Registration], however, indicated a size of 0.301 hectares instead of 0.558 hectares stating that part of the land described as Plot M180 had been leased by the Uganda Land Commission to [Polina Estates], predecessor in title of Tarsis Kabwegyere,” court documents read in part.

Church of Uganda subsequently surveyed the property, in which it confirmed the size of the land comprised in Plot 21 Akii Bua Road as 0.558 hectares and therefore, requested the Minister of Lands to intervene and enter the correct size of land.

The claim by Church of Uganda was further boosted by a report by the Commissioner for Surveys & Mapping, which showed that deed plans for Plot M180 had never been issued nor were any instructions for survey altering of Plot 21 ever issued.

Thus, it concluded that the acreage of Plot 21 measuring 0.558 hectares should be reinstated while plot M180 is erased from the cadastral map.

The Commissioner Land Registration conducted a public hearing, in which it was confirmed that Polina Estates’ title had been created erroneously but the Commissioner nonetheless ruled that the Church should surrender its title to enable subdivision of the property by creating a title for Polina Estates.

Unsatisfied wit the decision, Church of Uganda sought a judicial review of the ruling, which Justice Ssekaana has subsequently quashed.

Mr Charles Mbire’s affidavit

Court details indicate that Polina Estates filed an affidavit through its managing director Charles Mbire, the successor owner, who argued that Polina had acquired the property from Prof Kabwegyere, who through a government divesture policy, had taken possession of the land in question as a sitting tenant in 1994, before selling it to Mr Mbire in 1998.