Cross-listed firms cost investors Shs2.2 trillion 

Investors in cross-listed companies suffered a 10.5 percent revenue loss in the 2023 second quarter, which is equivalent to Shs2.2 trillion, according to Capital Markets Authority data.

The loss was largely driven by a drop in the market capitalisation of five cross-listed counters, among which included Centum Investments, East African Breweries Limited, Kenya Airways, KCB and Equity Bank.

Their persistent downward drag on the Uganda Security Exchange is increasingly agitating investors, whose search for liquidity has been difficult in a region whose stocks are largely dominated by institutional investors, who mostly hold onto their stocks, thus making the markets relatively inactive.

“They are the counters with the biggest capitalisation on the exchange and therefore any slight volatility that happens to them largely affects Uganda Securities Exchange’s valuation,” said David Bateme, a researcher at Crested Capital, a local broker.

Companies across East Africa have been seeking to bolster their funding by cross-listing their counters.

However, the volatility in regional markets has not worked for Uganda, whose investors continue to loose substantial sums of money in cross-listed stocks.

The USE is currently facing challenges to maintain a sufficient number of active counters, given that many counters have not returned dividend payments in years.

The 10 locally listed counters have all declared their dividend position for the year ended 2022, according to Crested Capital, which in some way has fostered some liquidity in market and improved shareholder returns, especially for stock holders in Umeme, National Insurance Company, and Stanbic.

However, investor returns were wiped out due to low returns from dfcu and Uganda Clays, which dropped by 54.92 percent and 5.53 percent, respectively, during the period.

Data from Crested Capital, indicates that domestic market capitalisation, however, withstood the volatility to increase to Shs7.59 trillion by close of Tuesday, from Shs7.3 trillion in June due to significant growth on five locally listed counters, among which included MTN, Stanbic, British American Tobacco and Umeme.

The changes in market capitalization are drawn from changes in the prices of domestic counters.

Many counters have registered declines in price, while those that have recorded increases, have not been significant to drive desired growth.

Volatilities in the region have seen investor wealth on cross-listed counters decline, with Uganda registering a drop of 23.13 percent in the first 10 months of 2023, while Kenya registered losses of 12.2 percent on the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

However, stocks in Tanzanian gained by 10 percent, while the local indexes in Rwanda gained by 3.46 percent.

Cross-listed equities

Companies cross-list to find new investor bases and increase their ability to raise low-cost equity financing from a large pool of potential investors.

It also helps to improve market liquidity, which lowers operating costs for investors and lowers obstacles to foreign investment that stem from control and a lack of sufficient information.

This eventually increases these companies’ overseas sales since potential customers abroad become more aware of the performance of the company through share trading.

Research indicates that there is a trade-off when it comes to listing a company abroad, though.

“Stock returns of listed firms is volatile and varies depending on factors such as microeconomic variables that are specific to a given firm like earning’s price ratio, book-to-market equity, leverage ratio market, firm size and market beta or other factors like prices of oil, market consumption, market index, term structure risk premium, inflation and production in the industries,” a 2022 research paper from Kenyatta University, says about cross-listed equities performance in the region.

The papers further notes that because there are no cheap stocks in the region market, excess returns cannot be generated.

However, every investment carries some risk, and in order to optimise profits, investors must sell high after purchasing low, the researchers note.

KCB, Nation Media Group, Equity, Centum, Kenya Airways, and East African Breweries Limited are a few of the cross-listed businesses that are shared with Kenya.

The limited quantity of cross-listed shares available for trading has negatively impacted these firms by causing a decline in activity on their counters.

Investors are also being negatively impacted by variations in the growth of regional stock markets, manual settlement processes, and the presence of multiple currencies pegged to these markets.

Due to the fact that the majority of these stocks’ shareholders are based in their primary markets, this hinders large trade in secondary markets such as Uganda, stalling illiquidity.