Digital credit: Mobile money loans surge to Shs3.5 trillion

The credit landscape is undergoing a profound shift as mobile money and e-money lending reshape access to loans.

The 2024/25 Bank of Uganda Integrated Annual Report shows that both volume and value of digital loans more than doubled in just one year, underscoring the rapid mainstreaming of mobile-based financial services.

Data shows that in the 12 months to June 2025, loan disbursements skyrocketed from 40.1 million transactions to 156.5 million, while their value rose from Shs1.66 trillion to Shs3.5 trillion, representing a 110.8% rise.

At the same time, loan repayments rose by 248.7 percent in volume and 123.3 percent in value, rising to 198.2 million transactions worth Shs3.6 trillion. This simultaneous growth suggests that borrowers are not only taking digital loans but are also keeping up with repayments, a reassuring trend for financial regulators and digital lenders.

“The growth in disbursements and repayments ameliorated the concerns over nonperforming digital loans,” the report notes, signaling improving repayment behavior among borrowers.

The mobile money factor

The surge in digital credit coincides with Uganda’s expanding mobile money ecosystem, which continues to drive financial inclusion.

The report highlights strong performance in mobile transactions, savings, and insurance products offered through fintech platforms and mobile network operators.

Mobile money has transitioned from sending and receiving cash, with users now able to borrow, save, draw insurance, and invest, all from their phones.

With tens of millions of registered mobile accounts, last reported at about 51 million, and deepening interoperability across networks, digital credit products have become a lifeline for small businesses, traders, and individuals facing short-term liquidity needs.

The combination of instant disbursement, minimal collateral requirements, and AI-driven credit scoring has made mobile loans more accessible than traditional banking products, particularly for the unbanked and underbanked segments.

While the numbers paint a positive picture of access and repayment, the report indicates that Bank of Uganda had warned of unethical practices among some digital lenders, including predatory interest rates, data misuse, and aggressive debt collection, noting that the Central Bank had “continued to work with other regulatory authorities to address concerns about unethical digital lending practices”.

The digital finance evolution is part of a broader continental trend. Across Africa, mobile-based credit and savings products are transforming how people manage money.

In Uganda, mobile lenders such as MTN Mobile Money and Airtel Money, among others, are leading the revolution, leveraging data analytics and mobile platforms to reach millions previously excluded from formal credit systems.

With more than 150 million mobile transactions in digital lending alone, digital credit has moved from a niche fintech service to a mainstream financial instrument.

The rapid rise has expanded access to finance, supporting small enterprises and boosting liquidity in rural and informal sectors.

However, it raises questions about household debt sustainability and consumer literacy in managing short-term, high-interest loans.

The doubling of loan value from Shs1.66 trillion to Shs3.5 trillion in one year signals both opportunity and risk, which demands close monitoring to prevent over-indebtedness and credit bubbles.

But the growth also shows that Uganda’s financial system is steadily moving toward a “mobile-first” economy, where digital transactions outpace traditional banking channels.

And this growth continues to be supported by Bank of Uganda, which, in the report, said that with continued regulation and industry collaboration, the digital credit revolution could sustain both inclusion and stability.