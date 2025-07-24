Does an exported service trigger a VAT refund?

Imagine you are a software developer. You have just sealed a solid contract for a European client. Payment lands.

But something doesn’t sit right - you paid value-added tax (VAT) on your internet, your laptop, and your office. You didn’t charge your client VAT, but can you still claim back what you paid?

Shouldn’t exporting services work like exporting goods?

In theory, yes. Uganda’s VAT system taxes consumption, not production. Businesses charge VAT on sales and recover it on expenses. That way, only the final consumer bears the cost.

Here is how it works locally: A designer sells a package for Shs1m and adds 18 percent VAT (Shs180,000), so the client pays Shs1.18m.

If she paid Shs100,000 in VAT on inputs, she offsets that and remits Shs80,000 to URA.

But exports are zero-rated. She bills the foreign client Shs1m — no VAT added — yet she still paid Shs100,000 in input VAT.

Since she didn’t collect any VAT, she claims a refund for the Shs100,000. Input VAT doesn’t equal output VAT because no VAT was charged on the sale.

That’s the design. It supports exports and keeps Ugandan businesses globally competitive.

The trouble? Proving it

There is no customs clearance for digital services. No border stamp for a Zoom call. So, how do you convince URA that your service was consumed outside Uganda? What if the work was delivered from Kampala? What if the client accessed it online?

This is where tax meets ambiguity. Unlike goods, services don’t travel in boxes. It’s a global puzzle, not just a Ugandan one, and there is evidence for it.

Export or illusion?

Premier Recruitment Limited filed what should have been a routine VAT refund claim of Shs191.12m in 2022.

Instead, it triggered a tax audit, a billion-shilling assessment, and a legal showdown with the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

At the heart of the dispute was a deceptively simple question with far-reaching implications - Was Premier exporting services, or just running a domestic business with foreign clients? In its defense, Premier argued its contracts were with recruitment firms in the Middle East, and its services - sourcing and preparing Ugandan workers - only “completed” when those workers landed abroad.

No VAT was charged to the foreign client, since the service, Premier claimed, was consumed outside Uganda.

URA disagreed, noting that just because you send invoices abroad doesn't make it an export.

Every material part of Premier’s operation - advertising, interviews, medical checks, and training - happens in Uganda. So, if it walks like a local service and costs money locally, then it’s taxable locally.

And that is where the VAT law kicks in. VAT is a destination-based tax - it applies where the service is consumed, not where the client resides or pays from.

Premier’s clever phrasing - that their service ends when the worker arrives abroad - misses the legal point, because URA argued that the act of recruitment is taxable and the value Premier is paid for is fully generated in Uganda.

Then came the refund drama. Premier wanted Shs191m in input VAT refunded – on expenses like rent, adverts, meals, and training.

URA flagged Shs30.9 million for lack of third-party confirmations, which Premier protested.

Matters escalated, with URA reclassifying Premier’s Shs8.5b “zero-rated export sales” as standard-rated domestic services, alongside Shs840.9m in local deals, which pushed the VAT output bill to Shs1.53b and triggered a Shs1.41b assessment covering November 2018 and July 2022.

Premier objected, explaining its payment structure - $1,100 per worker split across selection, visa, and arrival.

But URA wasn’t moved, arguing that recruitment services are domestic, no matter who pays.

A rethink?

When Premier filed for a Shs191m VAT refund, URA knocked off Shs30.9m, but Premier asked why URA would admit Shs160m.

A fair ask - but VAT refunds run on full reconciliation, not partial truth.

On zero-rating, Premier invoked the law on export of services that are VAT-free if consumed abroad.

It pointed to foreign clients, offshore contracts, phased payments, and delivery upon worker arrival.

URA cut to basics - supply happens where the supplier is. And Premier operates in Uganda.

Premier pointed to foreign clients and invoices to argue its case, but URA looked at where the real work happened - in Kampala.

It argued that even if the worker ends up abroad, the value was created in Uganda, which is what counts for VAT.

The arguments

Premier’s case leaned on technicalities like client location and when the service “finishes.” URA, instead, focused on where the service is delivered.

Under Section 18(1) and Schedule 3, the rule is simple: if a supply isn’t exempt or zero-rated, it’s taxable.

On refunds, Premier invoked the burden of proof doctrine - it submitted evidence, but URA pushed back, saying Premier misclassified local services as exports.

Premier had argued that policy isn’t law, but URA responded: “We didn’t make the law – we are interpreting it”.

The economics of a refund

From an economic standpoint, VAT is a neutral tax: it’s not meant to be a cost to a business, especially where the consumer is outside the tax jurisdiction.

Denying Premier a refund would violate this neutrality and distort the logic of international VAT systems.

On the classification of Premier’s services, URA’s position was that the recruitment work was carried out in Uganda, so the services were consumed locally and subject to VAT.

Ruling of the Tax Appeals Tribunal

But the Tribunal took a more economically grounded view, quoting Schedule 4 of the VAT Act, which zero-rates services that are exported or consumed abroad.

"The recruitment service is not complete until the worker arrives in the receiving country. The consumption of the service takes place outside Uganda," the Tribunal ruled. That’s the heart of the economic transaction: Premier is paid only when a worker reaches Saudi Arabia, Qatar, or elsewhere.

The argument here is that the real "consumer" is not the job seeker in Uganda, but the foreign agency waiting at the other end.

“[Premier PRL] is entitled to the input VAT refund of [Shs191m]. The assessment of [Shs1.4b] issued by the [URA] is hereby set aside.”

In short, Premier wasn’t just exporting workers - it was exporting a service. And under the law, that means it was entitled to a refund.

The VAT maze

In the Premier case, the Tax Appeals Tribunal confronted two thorny issues: if URA asks for information that helps your case, like your supplier’s address, don’t play coy. Provide it.

And as the Tribunal noted, VAT refunds ride on verifiable ledgers.

But the real departure was: was Premier’s labour externalisation an export service, or a local supply?

URA’s traditional stance was that if the service is performed in Uganda, it’s taxable irrespective of whether the worker ends up in Saudi Arabia.

The Tribunal, however, leaned on a more modern, international view - the destination principle, a principle that Lucy Kemigisha, a tax manager at KPMG, agrees with, noting that VAT is paid where the consumption happens, not where the service originates.

The idea behind this is that if Premier provides recruitment services for a Saudi client, and the worker is eventually deployed there, then the benefit - the economic consumption - occurs in Saudi.

However, Alex Ssali, a legal officer at URA, urges caution. The “destination principle”, he says, may not be in Uganda’s VAT Act, even as courts have applied it before.

Yet clarity is elusive. Unlike Kenya’s VAT law, Uganda’s leaves room for interpretation, or sometimes, manipulation.

To zero-rate a service as exported, URA wants hard proof - a signed contract showing the overseas client, clear evidence that the service is used abroad, and none of the benefit is consumed locally.

Many taxpayers just name a foreign destination, and this is where the fog of consumption rolls in.

Where exactly does the recruitment end? Is it when Premier hands over the passport and medical reports?

When does a worker board the plane? Or when the employer in Saudi Arabia gives the final nod?

Suppose the Saudi client rejects the recruit on arrival. Was Premier’s service consumed in Uganda, where the process was run, or in Saudi Arabia, where it was meant to culminate?

Rethinking the law

URA wants courts to think harder about these edges.

“We need lawyers who don’t think in straight lines but diagonals,” Ssali says.

To illustrate the mess, he cites a Kenyan Coca-Cola case. Court pondered: if a child watches a Coke advert in Nairobi but never buys a bottle, has the service been consumed?

The advert was seen, but not acted on. Is viewing enough?

This logic extends to other cases, too, like Mix Telematics, tracking cars in Uganda from South Africa, or Allied Beverages, where sugar content decisions made abroad influenced the drinks consumed here.

Does research done globally mean the consumption is here or everywhere?

These comparisons matter because, as Ssali notes, VAT on services is now a battle of narrative and proof.

URA might argue your export is an import, flipping the burden onto you.

In Premier’s case, the facts were too thin.

It is difficult to tell whether Premier had the authority to finalize placements.

Could Saudi clients reject a recruit on arrival? Was the final act of recruitment done abroad? Without these, it’s hard to draw the consumption line. Ultimately, the Tribunal backed Premier, but the decision leaves lingering questions.

Future cases will turn on who tells the clearest story, supported by hard, cross-border facts.