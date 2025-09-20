Drawing the line on insolvency: Lessons from Africell and other landmark cases

Over the past four years, the company landscape has been quite busy. Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) and courts have been quietly reshaping the country’s corporate landscape.

They have cleaned up registers of dormant companies, helped untangle shareholder disputes, and stepped in to steady boardrooms in turmoil.

Quietly, they have strengthened governance in a sector where disputes have grown sharply.

A particularly active area has been insolvency. More petitions are coming before courts, and they are helping draw a sharper line between genuine financial distress and tactical use of winding-up as a quick way to collect debts.

And URSB’s inaugural 2025 Case Digest offers finer details. Between 2021 and 2025, courts handled 13 insolvency petitions.

But three cases - Africell, Stanbic versus Jonah Investments, and URA versus Crane Autos – paint courts as vanguards that have consciously policed the boundary of when public interest trumps formal dissolution.

The case of Africell

In a liquidation petition against Africell, detailed in the Case Digest, the official receiver sought a winding-up order against the telecom, appointment of a liquidator, and costs.

Africell had announced its exit from Uganda but had not formally initiated winding-up proceedings, assuring the receiver of its solvency.

But in the process, the receiver claimed Africell had transferred $272,000 (Shs950.7m) despite a court freeze order, raising doubts about its solvency.

In his petition, the receiver argued this warranted liquidation in creditors’ interests. But Africell denied insolvency, stating the debt in question was contested and secured by a bank guarantee.

It further claimed compliance with exit regulations and sought dismissal of the petition for lack of merit.

Under the Insolvency Act, a company may be liquidated by court upon application by the receiver if satisfied that the company is unable to pay its debts.

In this case, the petitioner alleged inability to pay debts, citing a letter from Nangwala, Rezida & Co Advocates raising concerns about the respondent transferring $272,000 from its account, leaving only $2,400 (Shs8.3m) after a court order to freeze accounts.

However, during the hearing, the receiver admitted that only one creditor had complained, and Africell later paid the outstanding amount.

The receiver failed to provide proof of other existing debts to justify liquidation.

Court found no evidence of the company’s inability to pay debts, thereby dismissing the petition for lack of merit.

In short, contested liability plus existing security in this case did not mean insolvency, a last-resort and collective remedy for true inability to pay, not a shortcut around normal commercial litigation.

Different perspective

Another case - Stanbic Bank versus Jonah Investments – offers a different perspective. Here, Stanbic had secured a judgment against Jonah Investments on September 12, 2005 over to repay its debt obligation.

A statutory demand notice was later served on June 14, 2017, giving Jonah Investments sufficient time to pay the decretal amount due to Stanbic.



But the debt was never settled, forcing Stanbic to seek an order to wind up Jonah Investments because it was burdened with a large debt and was unable to meet its financial obligations.

In its ruling, court ruled that because Jonah Investments had failed to honour the statutory demand within the required time, it was deemed insolvent.

Thus, court granted the application to wind up the company, appointed a receiver, and ordered that Stanbic’s costs be covered from the proceeds of the winding-up process.

In this case, the statutory-demand mechanism is a bright-line test. Ignore it at your peril. Once the clock runs and no payment or arrangement is made, jurisdiction to wind up is established.

The Case Digest also cites an exciting case, in which Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) asked the Commercial Division to halt a liquidation from sliding into final dissolution.

URA alleged a tax-evasion scheme related to Crane Auto of more than Shs20b, noting that shareholder exits and corporate structuring pointed to avoidance.

Though Crane Auto had already snagged a dissolution certificate, court deferred the dissolution for six months to allow investigations - explicitly invoking public-interest concerns.

Thus, while the dissolution could have had fertile grounds, the deferral signaled that where there is credible evidence of fraud or evasion, courts will privilege investigation and creditor protection over formal finality - even late in the process.

A playbook

These cases and more cited in the inaugural Case Digest are a playbook for chief financial officers, boards, and creditors.

Taken together, they offer useful guidance for business leaders. Statutory demands should be taken seriously and dealt with quickly.

Liquidation should not be used as a weapon for contested or secured debts, as courts will expect evidence of real insolvency.

And even if a company is dissolved on paper, regulators and judges may keep it alive if fraud or tax issues surface.

Uganda’s insolvency law is becoming clearer and more predictable.

Liquidation is for businesses that truly cannot pay. Statutory-demand deadlines carry real weight. And when public interest is at risk, finality can wait.