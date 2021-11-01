Prime

Dubai expo opens Uganda to Middle East market – UTB  

President Museveni (left) meets Ugandan traditional dancers at the Dubai expo in UAE last month. PHOTO/FILE

By  JONATHAN KAMOGA

What you need to know:

According to Ms Lilly Ajarova, the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) chief executive officer, the Dubai expo gives the country’s tourism sector a lifeline following the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic

Tourism authorities in Uganda are confident that the ongoing Dubai expo in the United Arab Emirates, will help ongoing efforts to market the country to the Middle East, an area viewed as a potential premium tourism market.
The Dubai Expo also known as World Expo, is being hosted from October 1 to March 31, 2022.
According to Ms Lilly Ajarova, the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) chief executive officer, the Dubai expo gives the country’s tourism sector a lifeline following the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.