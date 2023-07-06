E.A investment executive to head Trade Catalyst Africa, required to leverage patient capital

BY ABDULLAH RABIIBA KARIM

[email protected]

Trade Catalyst Africa (TCA), an investment vehicle that seeks to enhance access to trade finance for Small and Medium Enterprises, has appointed Mr Duncan Onyango as its maiden chief executive officer (CEO).

The Oxford-educated investment executive, brings on the table over two decades of management experience expected to come in handy while finding and implementing innovative financing structures for the development of trade infrastructure across the continent of Africa.

Mr Onyango joined TCA from Pharo Ventures East Africa, a for-profit arm of The Pharo Foundation focused on investing in commercially viable and environmentally sustainable enterprises in Eastern Africa.

“Mr Onyango brings an abundance of skills to his new role from his vast experience gained from working in the donor, development finance, private and public sector environments, having equally served on the boards of diverse organizations globally,” reads part of the statement issued on Monday July 2023.

Trade Catalyst Africa already has an initial investment of $25 million by USAID.

This will be deployed in de-risking commercial investments in trade projects with a specific focus on trade infrastructure such as industrial parks, one stop border posts and scanners.

Additionally, digital cross-border trade platforms, and access to trade finance for the agribusiness and cotton, textiles, and garments value chains will also be de-risked—making it less risky or less likely to involve a financial loss.

Mr Onyango, will also be expected to, not only diligently steer TCA, but also leverage USAID funding to raise additional capital from development finance institutions (DFIs), commercial banks, private equity funds, microfinance, FinTechs and other financial institutions for investment in high impact projects.

Important to note is that TCA is a wholly owned commercial subsidiary of TradeMark Africa (TMA), a Not-for-Profit aid-for-trade organisation established in 2010, with the aim of growing Africa's prosperity through increased trade.

And from look of things, Mr Onyango cannot wait to put his talent and skills to use, saying the organisation he now heads is pivotal for intra-Africa trade, considering its position as a key mobiliser of commercial funding.

“I am delighted to join Trade Catalyst Africa and by extension, Trademark Africa, an organization whose trade facilitation mission has always been close to my heart. This is a pivotal moment for intra-Africa trade as we seek to position Trade Catalyst Africa as a key mobiliser of commercial funding to roll-out investments in trade infrastructure projects as well as financing for micro, small and medium enterprises in Africa,” he said in the TCA statement before, concluding by saying: “The task ahead is both exciting and monumental.”

Commenting on the appointment, TCA Board Chair, Patrick Obath said: “We are pleased to welcome Mr Onyango to TCA. He brings to this role a wealth of experience in infrastructure finance, impact investing, trade facilitation as well as corporate and development finance.

According to the Trade Mark Africa Chief Executive Officer, David Beer, Duncan will play a vital role in spearheading the mobilization of private finance to meet the demand for trade facilitation infrastructure in Africa.