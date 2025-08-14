E-waste: The silent danger growing behind closed doors

Uganda has rapidly advanced in terms of digitisation.

Telecoms have border-to-border coverage. Electronics have become so available and affordable.

Everyone is trying so hard not to be left behind in an era where everything is almost digital.

But with it, digitisation is overwhelming existing systems, with e-waste, which has become a serious challenge for many Ugandans in their homes, workspaces, and disposal sites.

Available data from the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) puts Uganda’s e-waste at about 25 million kilogrammes annually.

This is largely composed of discarded electronics, including smartphones, TVs and computers, among others.

This could be a conservative estimate compared to the International Telecommunication Union data.

The International Telecommunication Union indicates that by 2022, Uganda had been generating at least 41 million kilogrammes of e-waste.

This could have increased by now, given the rapid digitisation that the country has experienced since then.

However, what is more worrying is that of the 41 million kilogrammes, according to the International Telecommunication Union, only 200,000 kilogrammes were formally collected and recycled in 2022.

This is just 0.48 percent, which leaves the larger percentage of e-waste, some of which has far-reaching implications on human health and the environment, lying idle in homes, offices, and garbage sites.

Slow to act on the danger

The International Telecommunication Union has already warned that unplanned e-waste management will have wider challenges for the environment, economy, and society.

However, it also highlights that Uganda has developed several legal instruments for e-waste management, which refer in varying levels of detail to the environmental policy principle of extended producer responsibility, but regulation and implementation remain weak.

This is highlighted in the weak enforcement of existing laws and policies.

Formal recycling facilities are almost non-existent, with most e-waste dismantled informally in backyards.

Some, dangerous as it might be, have been rolled under piles of scrap for onward trading, while the rest have become playthings for many children across the country, unaware of the danger they present.

The lack of sensitisation is also telling on its own of a deeper problem, but government continues to handle it with kid gloves.

In December last year, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja told Parliament that while Uganda’s e-waste management systems remained rudimentary, government had already established an e-waste management centre in the Kampala Industrial Park area to handle basic e-waste activities.

This single centre, however, is not sufficient for a country that has already accumulated a lot of unmanaged waste and a fast-paced growth of 4.5 million kilogrammes per annum, according to GIZ.

Nabbanja also told Parliament, then, that government, under the Ministry of ICT, was working with the World Bank to establish a central e-waste management centre, supported by regional collection centres to enhance collection, refurbishment and recycling over the long term. Thus, without a regional and a centralised comprehensive plan, e-waste management remains a major challenge.

What is being done?

Earlier this week, government noted that it was stepping up efforts to tackle the growing challenge of electronic waste.

The plan? Establish e-waste collection and refurbishment centres across the country.

The move seeks to mitigate the rapid pace of digitisation that has seen more obsolete gadgets produced, yet the country has not built sufficient capacity to handle it.

ICT permanent secretary Aminah Zawedde, during a validation workshop for ICT management, said the country’s e-waste policy, first developed in 2012, is being reviewed to keep up with fast-changing technology.

She also noted that the ecosystem of digitisation “is very agile and keeps changing,” which means that capacity must be built now before the problem becomes bigger.

“If we don’t handle e-waste right now, when demand for technology is growing, we will reach a point where it becomes uncontrollable,” she warned.

Uganda already has an e-waste legal framework, including the 2012 E-waste Policy, 2016 Guidelines, 2019 Environment Act, and 2020 Waste Regulations, implemented by agencies such as NEMA, Uganda Communications Commission, and the Ministry of Water and Environment.

However, enforcement remains weak, and formal recycling facilities are almost non-existent.

The larger government plan

Under the National Development Plan IV, government says it will prioritise investment in refurbishment centres to extend the lifespan of devices and create jobs.

Refurbished computers could serve students for up to five years at a fraction of the cost of new ones.

The Kampala Capital City Authority is also developing designated e-waste collection points to sort devices for safe disposal or reuse, reducing pollution and easing storage challenges.

Uganda’s e-waste drive aligns with wider digital transformation efforts, including expanding the national fibre backbone to cover 70 percent of the country, supported by the World Bank.

The first Digital Transformation Roadmap, launched in 2023, highlights infrastructure, online services, cybersecurity, and digital skills as key growth pillars.

Therefore, Zawedde said that, whereas government is doing whatever it can, private sector partnerships and innovations will be vital in making e-waste management both sustainable and profitable.

“We have the youngest population in the world, full of innovative ideas. If we harness that potential, we can create solutions that are sustainable, cost-efficient, and revenue-generating,” she said.

Globally, only 22 percent of the 62 million tonnes of e-waste generated in 2022 was recycled.

Thus, without action, experts warn, Uganda’s digital revolution could become an environmental and public health crisis.

Uganda has renewed policies, strategic infrastructure, and regional cooperation, which provide a chance to turn a looming waste problem into a green economy opportunity.

Taking responsibility

To sustainably manage e-waste, Leonard Chitundu, a telecommunications officer and the head of ICT at the Comesa Secretariat in Lusaka, says every stakeholder must ensure that they take responsibility for managing e-waste.

The ICT sector, he says, is growing rapidly, producing significant waste from handsets and equipment, some of which can be refurbished or reused, but end up being poorly disposed of.