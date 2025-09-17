EABL steadies nerves as Diageo’s stake review fuels takeover talk

East African Breweries Limited (EABL) is posing a reassuring tone. Speculation about the future of its majority shareholder, Diageo, had sent ripples through the market.

At its virtual annual general meeting last Thursday, shareholders pressed on reports suggesting that Diageo could sell its 65 percent stake in EABL.



It was an unprecedented attendance, with 2,640 shareholders from several countries logging in, in a meeting where EABL said it had “not initiated, approved, or been part of any transaction to sell any part of our business”.

The brewer also underscored its long-standing policy of not commenting on market speculation.

Investor unease stemmed from a Bloomberg report on July 28, which said Diageo had hired Goldman Sachs and Bank of America to review its EABL holding, with the option to sell the beer business to possible suitors such as Heineken, Castel, and AB InBev.

EABL, listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange with a market capitalisation of about $1.4b, is seen by some analysts as worth closer to $2.8b. We have contacted Diageo for a comment, but there was no response by press time.



The speculative review had come against a backdrop of change at Diageo’s London headquarters, with the July replacement of chief executive officer, Debra Crew, after two difficult years of a profit warning, scrapped sales targets, and shifting consumer trends.

Under its “Accelerate” programme, Diageo is targeting $3b in annual free cash flow by 2026, focusing resources on debt reduction, buybacks, and its higher-margin spirits business.

Beer, even successful African units like EABL, may no longer be central to that strategy. Diageo has already exited beer operations in Ghana, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Nigeria, and the Seychelles, but retained the Guinness brand. In January, it sold its majority stake in Guinness Ghana Breweries to Castel Group.

EABL’s fundamentals remain firm, with net earnings for the year to June rising by 12 percent to $94.4m, while revenue rose 4 percent, with Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania all posting gains.

Iconic brands, including Tusker, Bell, Kenya Cane, and a 14 percent stake in Tanzania’s fast-growing beer market, position EABL as a premier asset.



Even amid takeover talk, EABL signaled continued focus on growth and product development by exploring “innovations tailored to health-conscious and value-seeking consumers, including zero and low-alcohol options”.

EABL says it is “not part of any transaction”, but with profits rising and cash generation solid, its future may hinge on whether Diageo sees more value holding on - or cashing out.

EABL has grown into East Africa’s dominant drinks group, with operations in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, and distribution in over 10 markets.