EACOP seeks to use Masaka office to solve project-related challenges  

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) has said it will use the newly opened liaison office in Masaka City to solve existing challenges and grievances among project affected persons in the pipeline districts of Sembabule, Lwengo, Rakai, Kyotera and surrounding areas.

Speaking during the opening of the Masaka City liaison office, Mr John Bosco Habumugisha, the EACOP managing director, said that whereas the office will seek to support implementation of the land acquisition process for the pipeline’s right of way in both Uganda and Tanzania, it will also enhance extensive engagement between EACOP and other stakeholders along the pipeline.

“EACOP project is committed to a meaningful engagement with all its stakeholders based on principles of participation, respect for human rights, non-discrimination, empowerment, transparency and accountability and this office is here to realise the above principles,” he said.

Mr Habumugisha also indicated that the process of acquiring land for the main right of way involves extensive engagement with all stakeholders, which therefore requires EACOP to create a channel through which its services can easily be accessed.

In Uganda, the pipeline, which is expected to be 296 kilometres long, will traverse 10 districts and 25 sub-counties, before crossing into Tanzania, where it will cover 1,147 kilometres in eight regions and 25 districts.

Ms Stella Amonyi, the EACOP communication lead, said Masaka offers a strategic location that connects the pipeline districts of Sembabule, Lwengo, Rakai and Kyotera and will, therefore, enable stakeholders to have easy access to information and comprehensive understanding of project activities.

The pipeline right of way required for the construction phase is 30 metres wide, which, therefore, is expected to leave at least 3,648 project affected persons.

The pipeline route has already been designed after extensive studies that integrated various technical, geographical, environmental and land usage constraints.

Mr Achiles Mawanda, the Masaka City deputy mayor, said EACOP will present opportunities as well as bridging the communication gap that has made a number of people develop a biased view about the project.

“We [people on Masaka region] are optimistic. Already we have benefited with a number of our children getting sponsored by EACOP in technical institutions and now more opportunities are coming through the liaison office,” he said.

