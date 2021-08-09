Electricity exports increase by 18.4 per cent

By Dorothy Nakaweesi More by this Author

Uganda earned $26.84m (Shs95b) from electricity exports in the year ended June, according to data from Bank of Uganda.

The earnings indicated an increase of 18.4 per cent in electricity receipts compared to what was earned in the same period ended June 2020.

Data from Bank of Uganda indicates that during the period between July 2020 and June 2021, earnings from electricity exports increased to $26.84m (Shs95b) up from $24.5m (Shs87b) for the period ended June 2020.

The increase, according to Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL), was due to growth in exports.

Uganda, mainly exports its electricity to Kenya, parts of Tanzania, eastern DR Congo and South Sudan.

During the period, according to the Bank of Uganda, about 294,194 megawatts were exported, indicating an increase from 246,352 megawatts exported during the same period ended June 2020.

Ms Pamela Nalwanga Byoruganda, the UETCL public relations officer, in a telephone interview at the weekend, said electricity exports had also benefited from the appreciating dollar.

“During the period under review, the appreciating dollar played a big role in increasing earnings,” she said, noting that this was assisted by an increase in exports compared to what had been exported previously.

Uganda currently has installed capacity of 1,268.9 megawatts, out of which, on average, only 742 megawatts is consumed for both domestic and export purposes.

On average, at least 680 megawatts are consumed locally.

The 2020 Household Survey conducted by Uganda Bureau of Statistics indicated that electricity consumption had dropped to 19 per cent from 22 per cent with a noticeable increase in solar consumption, which had, during the period, increased to about 32 per cent.

However, at the weekend Ms Byoruganda noted consumption had started to rebuild due to relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions.

Whereas domestic consumption has gone up there has been reductions in both commercial and industrial usage due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Generation capacity

UETCL had indicated that Uganda’s generation capacity would have reached to 1,681 megawatts by the end of 2020. However, this has not been possible due to delays in regard to the launch of Karuma Hydropower Dam.