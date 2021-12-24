Prime

Equity markets post 85% decline in share trading 

Equity markets were affected by muted activity during the period ended June 30, according to a report by Capital Markets Authority. PHOTO | file

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

According to a report from Capital Markets Authority, equity turnover fell to Shs17.3b for the period ended June from Shs115.4b recorded in the 2019/20 financial year.

Equity markets experienced a sharp drop in daily turnover, declining by Shs395.4m during the period ended June 30, according to a report by Capital Markets Authority (CMA).

