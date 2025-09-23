EU backs Uganda’s green future with Shs29b

On a bright Thursday morning in Kampala, the conversation around finance was not about interest rates or government debt.

It was about trees, solar panels, waste recyclers, and the future of Uganda’s green economy.



At the heart of it was a new pledge from the European Union: €7.2m (Shs29b) to bankroll the second phase of the Uganda Green Enterprise Finance Accelerator (UGEFA).

The money is a bet on Uganda’s entrepreneurs - innovators turning discarded plastics into construction material, designing off-grid solar solutions, or planting new life into degraded land.

UGEFA is no stranger to Uganda’s green business space. In its inaugural phase, it enabled 102 enterprises to access more than Shs31.8b (€8.3m) in loans through local partner banks.

For many small and medium enterprises, those funds were a lifeline - bridging collateral gaps and proving that eco-friendly ventures can also be bankable.

Phase II, launched with fresh energy in Kampala, promises to go even further. By deepening collaborations with banks such as dfcu, Equity, Housing Finance, I&M, NCBA, and PostBank, the programme seeks to create a full-fledged ecosystem where green businesses can thrive.

Michelle Walsh, the EU’s team leader for green growth and private sector, summed up the ambition as a “collaborative approach [that] promises to unleash innovation and enhance private sector action, generating economic and environmental benefits that last well into the future”.



The shift is not just about donors and development partners. Commercial banks are beginning to see green finance as both a moral duty and a business opportunity.

Equity Bank has already proven its hand. During Phase I, the bank disbursed more than Shs27b to 85 businesses working in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and waste management. Managing Director Gift Shoko believes the momentum is only just beginning.

For Uganda, the stakes go beyond loans and balance sheets. The country’s youthful population, fragile ecosystems, and fast-growing cities make the case for a development model that is both inclusive and sustainable.