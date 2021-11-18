Prime

Five months later, Kenya yet to respond to Uganda’s concerns

In a July letter Mr Tumwebaze had demanded that Kenya lifts the blockade on milk as well remove quotas on sugar. PHOTO/FILE

By  Dorothy Nakaweesi

What you need to know:

  • In July Agriculture Minister Frank Tumwebaze wrote to Kenya seeking removal of milk export blockades and sugar quotas. However, five months later, he has not received a response. 
     

Kenya has not responded to concerns raised about five months ago in a letter by Agriculture Minister Frank Tumwebaze. 
In a July 19 letter to Kenya’s Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, Mr Tumwebaze noted that Uganda could no longer afford to be diplomatic as East African member states treat it unfairly. 

