Foreign investors dominate USE trading

Foreign investors continued to dominate trading activity at the Uganda Securities Exchange (USE) in the first half of 2025, according to chief executive officer Paul Bwiso.

In a report covering trading activity for the first half of 2025, Mr Bwiso indicated that foreign companies dominated trading at 43 percent, followed by domestic companies and local individuals at 28 percent and 23 percent, respectively.

These were followed by East African Individuals at 3 percent, foreign individuals (2 percent), and East African companies at 1 percent.

Mr Bwiso further noted that foreign companies posted 72 percent of the total turnover traded during the year, which was, however, a decrease of 22 percent from the 94 percent posted in the same period last year.

Market capitalisation

During the first half, the USE All Shares Index market capitalisation increased by 28.47 percent to Shs28b, while the local index market capitalization grew by 22.22 percent to Shs13.9b

Mr Paul Bwiso said the improvement was largely driven by increased activity on the MTN, Quality Chemical Industries, Bank of Baroda, Umeme and Stanbic Bank counters.

Data indicates that the market has traded a turnover of Shs38.4b compared to Shs31.27b realized in the first half of 2024, with MTN contributing the largest share of 59 percent.

Trading volume soared by 68.62 percent to 446.7 million shares, while the number of deals increased by 24.81 percent to 3,903.

Currently, there are 19 companies listed on USE, comprising 11 locally listed companies and seven cross-listed originating from Kenya.

Alternative bond market

During the six months, the alternative bond trading market stood at a cumulative trading of Shs34.2b, which was a growth of 216.65 percent, with secondary trades accounting for 44.79 percent of the turnover recorded during the period.

Mr Bwiso also indicated that the USE Commodities Exchange continues to expand its reach, supporting 6,240 farmers with a 102,000 metric tonnes warehouse capacity.

Across the region, equities performance improved despite fears of currency depreciation, with the Nairobi Securities Exchange ALSI increasing by 40.74 percent due to improved performance in the currency market and investor confidence.