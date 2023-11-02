Four Point  funder sets eyes on investing in safari lodges 

Four Point by Sheraton financier has its eyes set on investing in safari lodges where Marriott Group thinks Uganda is still lacking in terms of world class facilities.

Speaking at the launch of Four Point by Sheraton in Kampala, Mr Kaushik Manek, the chairman of EBS Equity Investment Group, which financed construction of Four Point, said for instance where the gorillas are there are no first class places where one can stay.

“We would want to think of places like that to bring in tourists and make them comfortable,” he said.

Mr Gauravv Magoo, the Four Point general manager, said the hotel and hospitality sector remains a market that is largely untapped, noting that the country has the right environment.

However, he said, the investment in facilities such as safari lodges, can only be successful if government supports investors by putting in place the right infrastructure.

For example, he said national parks in Uganda have the same potential with Masai Mara in Kenya, which is now one of the world’s most famous tourism wonder.

Marriott is one of the biggest hotel chain groups in the world, owning stakes in Sheraton Hotel and Protea.

Tourism industry, despite additional of new facilities, continues to have a large deficit in terms of bed capacity, which Uganda Tourism Board indicates now stands at 11,858 beds.

Ms Lilly Ajarova, the UTB chief executive officer, said the addition of Four Points by Sheraton had brought the number of beds to 28,142, from 28,000 in Kampala, but are still short of the targeted 40,000, which the country needs to position itself as a perfect destination for international meetings, conferences and exhibitions, among others.

However, she said, it was exciting that international hotel brands continue to invest in Uganda, which in itself attracts tourists.

“There are those who will travel to a country strictly because they know that the brand they are used to, is there. So, it helps them to understand the quality of service we have,” Ms Ajarova said.

Speaking at the same event, President Museveni, said investors, investing in Uganda are in the right place at the right time, urging them to bring more of their counterparts, especially in the area of manufacturing.