Gen Odongo courts Saudi investors

Mr Ahmed Bin Abdul Aziz Kattan (left), Minister of State for African States Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Uganda’s foreign affairs minister, Gen Abubakhar Jeje Odongo during a meeting in Kampala. PHOTOS/ COURTESY 

  • Gen Odongo further appealed to Saudi Arabia to consider expanding its importation of products from Uganda to include fruits, vegetables, spices, milk, grains, and nuts and added that there was prospective growth in trade between the two countries given the designation of Saudi Arabian Airlines to operate in Uganda.

Uganda’s foreign affairs minister, Gen Abubakhar Jeje Odongo has invited investors from Saudi Arabia to explore the various opportunities available in the areas of agriculture, mining, tourism, health, and ICT and take advantage of the investment incentives offered in the East African country.

