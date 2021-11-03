Gen Odongo courts Saudi investors

Uganda’s foreign affairs minister, Gen Abubakhar Jeje Odongo has invited investors from Saudi Arabia to explore the various opportunities available in the areas of agriculture, mining, tourism, health, and ICT and take advantage of the investment incentives offered in the East African country.

Gen Odongo further appealed to Saudi Arabia to consider expanding its importation of products from Uganda to include fruits, vegetables, spices, milk, grains, and nuts and added that there was prospective growth in trade between the two countries given the designation of Saudi Arabian Airlines to operate in Uganda.

Speaking during a meeting with Ahmed Bin Abdul Aziz Kattan, Minister of State for African States Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at his Ministry Headquarters last Friday,Gen Odongo noted that relations between Uganda and Saudi Arabia are cordial and have grown over the years.

“There has been increased cooperation in the areas of Defence, Economic, Scientific, and Social fields. Uganda and Saudi Arabia have worked closely bilaterally and in the multilateral arena on regional and international issues as they share common membership in the United Nations and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), among membership of other international organizations,” he said before adding that Uganda is ready to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation on issues of global terrorism, human rights, refugees, and social development.

Mr Kattan reiterated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to deepening bilateral relations with Uganda, adding that his visit to Uganda re-affirms these ties.

The minister lauded Uganda for granting Saudi Airlines the right to fly between the two countries adding that this will result in increased volumes of trade between Uganda and Saudi Arabia.

According to him, Uganda and Saudi Arabia share the fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia played a key role in the establishment of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Centre (UNCCT) in 2011 to promote international counter-terrorism cooperation and support Member States in the implementation of the global counter-terrorism strategy,” he said before reiterating the pledge made by the Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman to invest $1 billion in Africa under the Saudi Africa Investment Programme, where the kingdom will support African countries with investments and loans this year to help their economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Later in the day, President Museveni witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries at State House Entebbe, which will establish a framework to strengthen consultations and exchange visits on issues of mutual interest.



