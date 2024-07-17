Give people seedlings instead of money, unionist tells Microfinance Support Centre

The Rukungiri Producer Cooperative Union chairman Sam Akankwasa has told the Microfinance Support Centre that it is better to give people seed capital in form of seedlings or animals, among others, instead of money.

Speaking during the launch of a partnership between Microfinance Support Centre and Hoima Catholic Diocese at which the two unveiled the St Theresa Demonstration Farm, a piggery project in Kasunga Village, Mugarama Sub-county in Kibaale District, Mr Akankwasa said giving seedlings rather than money is a better approach since money is easily diverted into other things.

“Sometimes people are given money and diverted into unproductive ventures or invested in things that don’t bring money. But with seedlings or animals the business is hard to play around with,” he said, noting that as Rukungiri Producer Co-operative Union, they are using the same approach through which members are given animals such as piglets that have multiplied into a large stock.

The partnership between Microfinance Support Centre and Hoima Catholic Diocese will provide people with practical knowledge on piggery farming under Emyooga projects as a way of fighting poverty.

Mr Tadeo Atuhura, the Microfinance Support Centre head of communications, said at the launch they will leverage the Church’s reach to train people about wealth creation, after which they will be given seedlings and animals to create wealth.

“Our goal is to provide individuals with skills and knowledge they need to create wealth. Demonstration farms like this provide an opportunity to impart practical skills in people to improve livelihoods," he said.

Under the project, the Microfinance Support Centre has already handed over 100 pigs to 20 village Saccos, with a target of benefitting more than 5,000 households.

"We are distributing pigs, which are going to organizations as seed. We will use a monitoring system to keep track of everything that we provide,” Mr Atuhura said, adding: “We will follow through, walk with the Saccos, and guide them to ensure that they can create the impact that we're looking for."