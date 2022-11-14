Global body endorses Uganda’s bid to host entrepreneurship centre 

Uganda will host the second International Chamber of Commerce Centre for Entrepreneurship in East Africa and the fifth in Africa after the country successfully lobbied 45 member countries at the 14th World Chambers Conference in Paris, France.

The bid to host the centre was first presented in 2019 but was unsuccessful due to Covid-19 disruptions.

However, in an interview at the weekend, Mr Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari, the president of the Uganda National Chamber of Trade and Investment, said he had re-tabled Uganda’s bid and given the greenlight to host centre, which will be in driving innovation as well as providing brighter prospects for Uganda by opening up synergies for the Ugandan business community.

“I pitched and was given the greenlight for us to open the ICC Centre for Entrepreneurship in Uganda. The centre, which we hope will get support from major partners including UN, will be a one stop-shop to mentor youth and young entrepreneurs to horn their business acumen to world standards,” Mr Rukaari said, adding that it was time for “Ugandans to take their businesses beyond our borders”.

Last month, before travelling for the conference, Mr Rukaari said the centre would help Uganda to leverage the International Chamber of Commerce global influence to develop skills for young people who face uncertain employment prospects as well as help catalyse local entrepreneurship through deeper collaborations with companies, chambers of commerce and technology partners.

The centre will also seek to inspire innovation and improve the business environment.

Mr Rukaari also said the centre, will work with stakeholders to connect local entrepreneurs to global markets and enhance regulatory conditions for small and medium enterprises.



The ICC, working with the UN Economic Commission for Africa this year, launched the ICC-ECA Centre of Entrepreneurship, announcing hubs in Ghana, Kenya, Morocco and Nigeria to inspire innovation and improve the business environment for entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises in Africa.