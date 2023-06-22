Government partners with cotton, steel firms

Government, through the Presidential CEO Forum (PCF), is partnering with private firms to drive value addition in cotton and steel industries.

This is aimed at boosting the country’s competitiveness to grow export revenues from value added products.

These include Mutuma Commercial Agencies in Luuka District and Tembo Steels, with plants in Iganga and Buikwe districts.

The government, trading as Uganda Development Corporation (UDC), has a 36 percent stake in Mutuma Commercial Agencies, while majority shareholding is under the family of Mr Evans Musiime Mugisha, Mr Edwin Mwesigye and Ms Margret Tumuhairwe.

The PCF was initiated by President Museveni to bring together the private sector to work with the government in strategic interventions, including value addition.

According to UDC, Uganda has decreased its manufactured imports from 68 percent in 2009 to 52 percent in 2020.

Ms Irene Birungi, the chief executive officer at PFC, while on a tour of Mutuma Commercial Agencies and Tembo Steels, said, “When we got to the plant [Mutuma Commercial Agencies], it is in the process of value addition; they bring out the knit and cotton wool that they supply to National Medical Stores (NMS).

Mutuma Commercial Agencies produces hospital cotton wool and other products such as cotton, cooking oil, cotton cake for animal feeds, cotton lint for export sold for making soap.

Mr Mwesigye, the chief executive officer Mutuma Commercial Agencies, cited the importation of substandard cotton wool.

Mr Mwesigye further pointed out that the importation of animal feeds, especially concentrates, has made it difficult for them to sell cotton seed cake that is highly nutritious for animals and poultry.

Tembo Steels is setting up their second plant with more advanced technology -Direct Reduced Iron -in Iganga, according to Mr Manish Kalla, the general anager.

According to Mr Kalla, developed countries, including the United States and European Union are opting for newer technology (DRI or Scrap-based steelmaking) because it has a very minimal Carbon dioxide emission in comparison to the blast furnace.

“The second DRI plant, which is likely to commence in November this year, will minimise the importation value by 70 percent.