Govt asks farmers not to waste time on crops with no market 

The State Minister for Agriculture Bwino Fred Kyakulaga has said farmers must have market intelligence and understand global dynamics in order not to get involved in crop and farming activities that have artificial demand.

Speaking during the launch of Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) III, which will focus on entry point of markets and value addition, Mr Kyakulaga said gaining market intelligence for agricultural produce was crucial for Uganda, if the country is to realise tangible economic growth.

Government, he said, encourages farmers across the board to understand the global market, noting that: “This allows them to see if the demand is big enough and sustainable to avoid mobilising resources only for the market to fizzle away. That was the narrative with vanilla and moringa when demand and prices dropped causing farmers to cut down the plants”.

Agriculture remains a primary contributor to economic growth with the potential to help the economy grow to expand to $55b or more in the next financial year.

Government has been introducing a number of initiatives, among which include calculating the enterprise’s profitability to ensure that farmers befit at the primary stage by starting the agricultural value chain strategy that stresses the need to focus on availability of the market at every level of the value chain.

This is also expected to reduce interceptions that have seen farmers lose a lot of resources due to poor standards.

Therefore, Mr Kyakulaga said government was working to train farmers to ensure that the produce is safe, without dangerous microorganism and contamination.

“That way, our produce will have sound quality hence reduced rejections. That led to the formation of the crop inspection and certification department at Ministry of Agriculture and we are recruiting and equipping more human resources for that,” he said.

Government, Mr Kyakulaga said was investing in research to develop the right variety right from the foundation, even as there still existed challenges at multiplication level and extension services.