Govt banks on green energy to grow electricity generation 

The Ministry of Energy has said government has started developing modalities of how to achieve clean energy by 2040.

The plan, Ms Irene Batebe, the Ministry of Energy permanent secretary, said will, apart from increasing hydro energy to 2,000 megawatts, see government invest in other clean sources of energy with the target of producing 52,000 megawatts of electricity by 2040.

“Our strategy is to ensure that we continue greening our generation capacity. We will be introducing solar and geothermal on the grid. We have about 1,500 megawatts of geothermal and produce 24,000 megawatts out of our of the 52,000 megawatts target,” she said, noting that government will also exploit wind energy in Karamoja and West Nile.

Ms Batebe also indicated that the Ministry of Energy, in partnership with Huawei Technologies, will hold the Uganda Future Energy Summit themed: Creation of a Green Sustainable Energy Industry and Sustainable National Grid, in which usage of an energy mix to align with international protocol around environment and sustainability, will be emphasized.

“We are dedicated to implement the Energy Transition Plan which seeks to ensure that most Ugandans access clean and affordable energy,” she said, noting that government will leverage digital solutions to invest in generation, transmission, distribution and last mile connectivity to enhance access to clean energy.

Mr Nick Lusson, the Huawei Technologies Eastern Africa vice president for digital power, said Uganda should leverage its abundant sunlight to harvest green energy, which should as well be affordable.

“It [green energy] is possible in Uganda but it cannot gain traction if it’s too expensive. We are talking about increasing clean, reliable energy,” he said.

Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa, said that government will invest in green energy to improve the quality of electricity and stabilise supply by creating alternatives such as green energy.