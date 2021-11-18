Prime

Govt committed to invest in industrialisation infrastructure - Trade minister   

The Minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Francis Mwebesa. Photo | Courtesy

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

  • “This is aimed at promoting investment in the manufacturing and processing sector as one of the economic development tools meant to boost Uganda’s industrialisation agenda,” 

Government is committed towards investing in sustainable industrialisation, according to Trade Minister Francis Mwebesa. 
Speaking ahead of the Economic Mkutano, which is due next week, Mr Mwebesa said under the National Development Plan III, which was launched last year, government had centred economic growth on sustainable industrialisation to achieve inclusive growth, employment and sustainable wealth creation, which therefore called for both capital and human resource investment.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.