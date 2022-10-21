Govt lauds Nation Media Group for fight against climate change 

The government has commended Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U) for utilising its different platforms to contribute to the national and global efforts intended to mitigate the effects of climate change and conserve the environment.

Uganda, just like many other countries, is grappling with the effects of climate change, which include rising temperatures that have resulted in prolonged dry spells in some areas, especially Karamoja and unpredictable rainfall patterns which have caused floods in some areas like Kasese.

While making a presentation on Uganda’s climate action plan during the Daily Monitor Climate Change Symposium at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel yesterday, the Commissioner for Climate Change in the Ministry of Water and Environment, Ms Margaret Atheino Mwebesa, said NMG-U has been key in mobilising stakeholders to deliberate on strategies for addressing what she described as a monster.

“Thank you NMG[-U], the symposium has been happening every year where people come together and talk about the monster of climate change. God created everything in its proportions, and everything was perfect, but man came in and distorted God’s work and we are now suffering,” Ms Mwebesa said.

She noted that human activities including wetland degradation, deforestation, poor garbage management, release of greenhouse gases like carbon, especially from industries, among others, were greatly contributing to climate change and must be stopped to conserve the environment.

“It is us human beings who are causing these problems and they affect the whole world. The northern hemisphere could warm up faster according to projections and high temperature will affect all of us. We need to work together to overcome such challenges,” she said.

The symposium, which was organised in partnership with the Ministry of Water and Environment and the Agricultural Business Initiative (aBi), was held under the theme: Accelerating a joint climate action for adaptation, mitigation and biodiversity conservation.

The Managing Director of NMG-U, Mr Tony Glencross, said it is everyone’s responsibility to mitigate the impact of climate change.

“Change starts with me, change starts with you, what we are doing in our homes, our schools, our offices to minimise the effects of climate change. These are the questions that we need to ponder. We must play our roles,” Mr Glecross said.

He added that NMG-U started organising the climate change symposium about four years ago with the objective of providing an open dialogue on climate change with relevant stakeholders and deliberating on issues that would lead to development in the context of climate change.