Govt officials in Kenya to resolve ongoing ban on Ugandan goods  

Kenya has for almost two years now blocked Lato milk, a key export from Uganda from entering its market. PHOTO | file 

By  Dorothy Nakaweesi

  • Yesterday, Mr Aga Sekalala Junior, the chairman of Poultry Association of Uganda, said whereas he was not aware of the meeting, it was important that the two governments dialogue to find a last solution. 
  • President Museveni has previously dismissed such attempts, noting that issues would only be resolved through dialogue.  

A delegation of Ugandan government officials is in Kenya to discuss how to resolve the ongoing trade war without escalating it, sources close to the matter have told Daily Monitor.  
The sources, who asked for anonymity because they are not authorised to speak about the matter, said government officials had arrived in Kenya on Monday night to find a lasting solution to a two-year trade war in which a number of Ugandan products have been subjected to blockades. 
It was not immediately clear, which government officials were involved but sources said participants had been drawn from the Ministry of Trade and Agriculture, among others.  
Agriculture Minister Frank Tumwebaze, yesterday confirmed the meeting, noting government would issue a ommuniqué  in due course.  

