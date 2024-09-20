Govt targets to triple tourism arrivals to 3.8 million in 10 years

Government, under the Tourism Policy for Uganda, will seek to more than triple annual tourism earnings in the next 10 years.

The policy, which forms the bedrock of government’s legal instruments, strategies, and plans for developing the tourism sector, indicates that in the 10 years to 2033, tourism receipts will grow from $1.025b (Shs3.8 trillion) in 2023 to $3.9b (Shs14.5 trillion), by increasing tourism competitiveness and building a strong brand, promoting sustainable tourism, facilitating strong public-private-community partnerships, empowering Ugandans to participate in and benefit from tourism, and decentralising tourism, to improve capacity at the district level.

The report further notes that the targeted earnings will be achieved by increasing the proportion of leisure tourists to total tourists from 15.7 percent to 30 percent, increasing arrivals from 1.27 million (in 2019) to 3.8 million, and increasing inbound tourism expenditure per visitor from $805 (Shs2.9m) to $1,030 (Shs3.8m).

The policy will also seek to ensure that Uganda exceeds average tourism growth levels in Africa concerning leisure and meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions tourist arrivals, length of stay and expenditure, improve the diversity, quality, and sustainability of tourism services, strengthen tourism human resources, ensure convenient and affordable access to and within Uganda, provide a conducive tourism business and investment environment and improve sector governance.

Tourism remains a key factor in Uganda’s foreign exchange space, playing a pivotal role in the stability of the shilling.

However, the sector has in the last four years suffered from the impact of Covid-19-related, even as data shows a steady recovery, especially regarding tourist arrivals.

The sector also continues to be impacted by institutional inefficiencies such as weak public sector tourism capacity and funding, demand constraints for example low share of leisure (holiday) visitors, and sustainability limitations due to outdated and limited innovation and diversification, inefficient and expensive access and unfavorable entrepreneurship and investment conditions.

The policy - compiled over five months beginning in April - involved consultation with more than 300 stakeholders, leading to the formulation of phased drafts before a final one on August 24.

It will be key in helping the tourism sector attain its true potential, maximize economic growth and foreign exchange earnings, leverage job creation prospects, provide local communities with opportunities, and achieve sustainable development that prevents loss of haphazard development.