Govt to install 3,500 e-vehicle charging stations 

Government says it is working with the private sector and other stakeholders to establish at least 3,500 e-mobility public charging stations by 2040, in a plan in which more than 10,000 fast chargers - with a charger in every 50-kilometre radius - will be established.

In details contained in the National e-Mobility Strategy, government also plans to install e-charging infrastructure at all public offices by 2030 and increase electricity generation to provide up to 2,500 megawatts e-mobility power requirements by 2040.

The Strategy, which analyses policy interventions and participation of private sector and development partners, notes that realisation of e-mobility in Uganda is contingent upon the establishment of a sufficient and universal network of charging infrastructure that will dispel the anxiety, which may deter potential electric vehicle buyers.

Government also plans to establish charging stations at ministries, departments and agencies and strategic public spaces, support the private sector including fuel stations to establish charging infrastructure, increase electricity generation, grid access, and reliability, and develop standards, guidelines, and regulations for charging infrastructure.

It is unclear how many charging stations Uganda currently has. However, the National e-Mobility Strategy indicates they are currently limited because of the high costs involved and difficulties in infrastructure development.

Government indicates that it costs $2,500 (Shs9.2m) to install a slow charger electric charging station, and about $35,800 (Shs132.2m) for a fast charger as well as miscellaneous fees such as permits and regulations.

Uptake of electric vehicles has increased, with data from Uganda Revenue Authority indicating that a total of 1,694 e-units have so far been imported into Uganda.

The data further indicates that only 17 vehicles and 910 motorcycles imported between 2022 and the first four months of 2024 were 100 percent electric.

The uptake is expected to increase as the country seeks to reduce transport-based emissions by more than 25 percent by 2040 by establishing associated services, such as local manufacturing of e-vehicles and associated accessories.

The National e-Mobility Strategy indicates that several companies have been exploring the establishment of electric charging infrastructure in different parts of the country, among which include Total Energies, which, in collaboration with Motorcare, is leveraging its fuel filling station network to establish charging stations in different parts of the country.

The two are using Nissan Leaf and Ariya offered by Motorcare to map locations that are most appropriate and monitor driver sentiments about having to wait to charge as opposed to the normal practice of a quick top-up.

Government, under the Ministry of Energy, has also partnered with several companies including Zembo and GIZ under the Promotion of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Programme to install four electric motorcycle charging stations along the Kampala-Masaka highway in Mpigi, Buwama, Lukaya and Masaka towns.

Motorcycle sector

Government has already registered some progress in the motorcycle sector creating hundreds of charging stations.

For instance, Zembo has a network of 27 electric motorcycle battery swapping stations around the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area and had planned to expand to 50 by the end of 2023, putting priority on hybrid stations that utilise electricity and solar energy.

Bodawerk, has built a swapping station network of more than 60 stations under the brand name Gogo, with a plan of having expanded the network to more than 100 by the end of 2023, while Nexus Green, through the Green Hub Kampala Consortium, is planning to design and install solar, inverters, and battery charging stations to charge electric motorcycles.