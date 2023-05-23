Govt urged to refocus youth training towards vocational skilling 

Government must commit to a shift that requires acquisition of globally recognised and vocational skills among young people, the World Skills International senior manager for partnerships Grace Lung, has said.

Speaking at a capacity building boot-camp in Kamuli District last week, Ms Lung said in a statement that it was important for government to refocuses training of youth to globally recognised and value added programmes that create jobs instead of job seekers.

“We need [political] commitment of ... more so Uganda, to focus where there is skills improvements to empower young people,” she said, noting that Uganda’s young people were desperate for world class skilling.

The boot-camp, which will train youth at St Joseph Vocational Training Institution in Kamuli District in programmes such as electrical, plumbing, carpentry and joinery, among others is part of the Global Impact Challenge, 2023, in which Uganda will go through a skills audit and capacity building competencies.

“It is important for young nations like Uganda, to refocus on globally recognised skilling programmes,” Ms Lung said, urging government to put emphasis on vocational training, which encourages young people to attain skills instead of seeking jobs.

Uganda’s Business Technical and Vocational Education and Training Strategic Plan denotes a paradigm shift to skills development with the aim of getting out of an educational sub-sector that emphasizes theory to a comprehensive skills development system for employment and enhanced productivity.

World Skills International seeks to collaborate with both government and other stakeholders to enhance key fundamentals such as skills and hands-on training.

Mr John Njuguna, the Don Bosco Tech-Africa deputy director, said as Don Bosco they are redirecting a number of programme with the view of getting rid of obsolete pieces of skills and equipment, while at the same time strengthening new ambitions such as green financing and environmental consciousness.

Skills attainment remains a key challenge in Uganda, which, according to data from Uganda Bureau of Statistics, had condemned more than 61 percent of employed persons in Uganda into vulnerable employment.