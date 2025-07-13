How far back can URA dig into your tax records?

In a case between Kampala Hospitality Development Limited (KHD) and URA, the taxman audited KHD, which in January 2023, was hit with a value-added tax assessment going as far back as May 2015 to December 2019.

Of course, KHD challenged the assessment, arguing that under the tax law, URA was only allowed to assess taxes for the most recent three years.

So, in their view, anything before January 2020 should have been off-limits.

URA didn’t agree on the premise that it had found new information, which showed that KHD had willfully neglected its tax duties.

Wilful neglect doesn’t mean you made a mistake - it means you knowingly ignored a clear tax duty, and in the case of KHD, they reported services, but didn’t trigger the corresponding VAT. This looked deliberate.

URA had found that KHD’s withholding tax returns data revealed imported services that should’ve been taxed.

But the Tax Appeals Tribunal rejected URA’s “new information” claim, because URA already had that data sitting in its own system.

But URA succeeded on its second argument - wilful neglect.

The Tribunal noted that KHD had filed withholding tax returns disclosing imported services, which indicated that they knew they had a VAT bill but “just didn’t act. And that’s not a mistake but a wilful neglect”.

So, while the “we just found this” excuse didn’t fly, the “you deliberately ignored your tax duty” argument stuck.

Your best tax defense? Receipts

Many tax lawyers understand that when it comes to tax disputes, one thing matters more than all the clever arguments – documents.

“Whether you’re objecting to an assessment, trying alternative dispute resolution, or dragging it to the Tax Appeals Tribunal, your best weapon isn’t talk—it’s paperwork,” Emmanuel Tumuhaise, a senior associate at Ortus Advocates and tax advisor, put it bluntly on The Tax Hub Podcast.

This is because the burden of proof lies on you, the taxpayer.

That means your defense will live - or die - by your records, which range from bank statements, invoices, contracts, receipts, and anything that supports your version of the story.

By law, taxpayers must keep tax records for at least five years from the date of the transaction or return.

“But if URA can prove fraud, wilful neglect, or stumbles upon new information, they might still haul you back into the tax ring, even after those five years have passed. So yes, paper beats everything,” Tumuhaise says.

When URA shows up, time freezes

Yes, by default, you are only required to keep tax documents for five years. But if URA starts sniffing around before those five years run out, the clock stops ticking, according to Alex Ssali, a legal manager at URA.

“The moment URA kicks off an audit—or even drops a hint that they’re planning to dig into a specific tax period—the five-year rule is put on pause,” he notes.

And this isn’t just about the audit itself. That frozen timeline stretches through objections, tribunal hearings, and even court appeals. Once URA is in the picture, time stands still.

“This makes keeping proper records more than just a good habit—it’s a survival tool. Yet many taxpayers get caught off guard. Some lose receipts. Others never bother writing things down at all,” Ssali says.

“If you don’t have paperwork, you won’t have a defense. A neat trail of contracts, receipts, bank statements, and invoices. That’s your shield,” he adds.

Can URA really claim "new information"?

So, what really gives URA the green light to dig up taxes beyond the usual three-year limit?

As earlier noted, URA’s ‘new’ information wasn’t new—it was buried in their own system. They just hadn’t looked at it properly before. That argument didn’t hold water.

But in places like Singapore, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa, tax laws recognize that sometimes, looking into today’s transactions means peeking into yesterday’s.

But in Uganda, the law plays it stricter, giving URA only three years, beyond which it has to prove the existence of new information, wilful neglect, and fraud.

“And 'new information' doesn’t mean 'stuff we just noticed now. It means data that wasn’t previously within URA’s reach. If the taxpayer filed it, and URA had access to it? It’s not new. Full stop,” Ssali says.

Then there is wilful neglect, which by the way is not easy to prove, but if there is a clear legal duty that the taxpayer ignored, then it gives URA good grounds to claim.

Take VAT for instance, which if a manufacturer sells to a hardware store and the buyer fails to reflect it in their return, it’s not the seller’s job to report them.

The VAT system is built to catch that automatically. So, if URA can show the taxpayer had a specific duty - and then deliberately ignored it - the claim of neglect is granted.

That is why the KHD case is important, because it is one of the few rulings to directly tackle what counts as “new information.”

“… this ruling could set the tone for future battles. It might even head to the High Court, giving judges a chance to lay down firmer definitions around timelines, exceptions, and just how far URA can reach back into the past,” Ssali notes.

Pay now, or pay more later

In Uganda’s evolving tax jungle, one thing is for sure - compliance, even when it feels expensive, is a lot cheaper than going to war with URA.

That’s where Tumuhaise begins, arguing that tax isn’t just about how much you pay—it’s about what you risk when you don’t.

Take KHD, which filed withholding tax on imported services, but forgot to pay the VAT. To the Tax Appeals Tribunal, this wasn’t an innocent mistake.

It was like remembering to close one eye and leaving the other wide open.

And in the tax world, withholding tax and VAT on imported services are twins. If you file one and forget the other, don’t expect sympathy.

Staying out of trouble

It starts with understanding your full tax obligations—not just during filing, but throughout the lifecycle of every transaction.

Lucy Kemigisha, a tax manager at KPMG says, “compliance isn’t just submitting returns. It’s knowing what’s inside them, what’s missing, and what that gap could cost you”.

Still, even airtight records don’t shield you from the murkiness of tax law, where terms like “new information” or “wilful neglect” are vague, yet left to judges to define.

Kemigisha and Vanessa Irene Mbekeka, a senior associate at AF Mpanga Advocates, note, this leaves taxpayers guessing until a tribunal ruling hits.

URA’s audit system doesn’t help. Different teams audit different tax heads - sometimes for the same company - without talking to each other.

So VAT gets checked today, withholding tax tomorrow, and the same documents resurface like they have never been seen before.

Kemigisha warns that this opens the door to claims of “new information” that aren’t new at all.