How investors quietly lose money in 'safe' dollar investment vehicles

For many middle-income investors, a dollar account or investment fund is an ultimate safety net. The dollar is globally trusted, stable, and immune to local shocks.

But that safety can be misleading. The dollar may guard against shocks, but after inflation and currency conversion losses, the ‘safe’ returns shrink.

“You might earn in dollars but live in shillings. So, it’s not just about promised interest. It's about taxes, forex mismatches, and juicy gains you’re missing in regional markets,” says Expeditto Gitta, a financial analyst.

“In fact,” he adds, “all these quiet forces have turned the so-called ‘safe’ dollar bet into a sinking vault. You only notice when it’s too late.”

The comfort of the greenback

For decades, the dollar has been the crown jewel of investor confidence in emerging markets—a currency of last resort, trusted in times of trouble.

It dominates 88 percent of global forex trades, anchors commodity prices, and forms the reserves of most central banks, according to data from the Bank for International Settlements.

That kind of dominance creates a feedback loop.

In Uganda, where economic shocks are frequent, the dollar feels like a brick house in a storm.

Landlords peg rent to it, importers hoard it, and even boda riders cite it when prices rise. It’s seen as the ultimate hedge. But that sense of safety can be deceptive.

“When your life is in shillings, saving in dollars isn’t diversification—it can be quiet self-sabotage,” says financial analyst Delick Manishimwe.

Recent currency movements across East Africa have dulled the dollar’s shine. For instance, data from Bank of Uganda shows that the shilling has strengthened, from Shs3,656.97 to Shs3,558.19 per dollar from January to July 2025.

For dollar-based savers, that’s a stealthy erosion.

Let’s say you saved $1,000 in a dollar investment that gives 5 percent interest. From January to July, you have $1,050. But when you exchange that money into shillings, the dollar is now weaker than before.

So your $1,050 gives you about Shs3.74m - only a little more than the Shs3.66m you had at the start.

After removing fees or bank charges, you might end up with almost no profit at all. The rising strength of the shilling quietly ate your returns. That is exchange rate risk: the invisible enemy of dollar investors when expenses are in local currency. “The dollar may still carry global prestige,” says Gitta, “but for local savers, well-chosen shilling assets have often outperformed.”

Consider government bonds and money market funds in Uganda, offering 11–15 percent returns, shilling-based, no forex losses, no hidden drag, something that demonstrates that your money may grow abroad, but lose weight at home.

And in times of local currency strength, the dollar’s safety can quietly become a velvet trap.

A five-year perspective

At first glance, earning 25 percent on a dollar-denominated investment over five years in Uganda sounds like a decent win. But here is where basic currency arithmetic changes the story.

Over that same five-year period, the shilling quietly appreciated by 4.78 percent against the dollar, central bank data shows.

That means when you convert those dollar earnings back into shillings, you don’t pocket the full 25 percent.

Instead, your real return drops to around 19 percent, or just 3.54 percent per year.

Now, 3.54 percent annually might still sound okay—until you remember that inflation has hovered around 3–4 percent over the same period.

That means the ‘real’ return - what you actually gain in purchasing power - may have barely kept up with rising prices.

Meanwhile, a savvy investor could have earned higher yields locally through shilling-denominated Treasury bonds, equity investments, or even well-chosen fixed deposits.

“So, while the dollar looks like a fortress, it sometimes just keeps you standing still. That ‘safety’ can be an illusion—especially when the local currency holds steady or strengthens,” Gitta and Manishimwe argue.

Now, zoom out from Uganda to Rwanda—and suddenly the opportunity cost becomes clearer.

Take Bralirwa, the country’s beverage giant listed on the Rwanda Stock Exchange, for example.

Between October 2024 and May 2025, its stock surged from 205 to 300 Francs—a 46.33 percent capital gain.

Add a juicy 17.54 percent dividend yield, and the total return is already impressive.

Even after the Franc weakened slightly against the shilling, investors still earned more than 12 percent from Bralirwa dividends alone, and over 64 percent total, including share price gains.

That is miles ahead of what a 5 percent dollar account would give you, especially after currency shifts and fees.

Many investment portfolio managers understand this is not just a great return but an economic lesson because currency movement, inflation, opportunity cost, and portfolio diversification all play key roles in investment outcomes.

The tax arbitrage advantage

Tax arbitrage—earning income in countries with lower tax rates and converting it wisely—has quietly become one of the most powerful tools for East African investors.

While most people obsess over exchange rates, seasoned portfolio managers know it’s the tax savings, not the currency moves, that quietly drive long-term returns, especially as regional markets get interconnected.

Look at Bralirwa-it is a great example of how smart investors use location, tax rules, and currency differences to boost their profits.

In the seven months to May 2025, its share price delivered a 46.33 percent capital gain. But the real juice was in the dividends, where it paid a 17.54 percent gross dividend yield. Rwanda taxes dividends at only 5 percent, meaning investors took home a yield of 16.66 percent.

Even after factoring in a 3.71 percent depreciation of the Franc against the shilling, the real dividend return in shilling terms was still a solid 12.34 percent.

Now flip that equation to Uganda’s rules. With a 15 percent dividend tax, the Bralirwa yield would drop to 14.91 percent. After the same 3.71 percent forex depreciation, the shilling-adjusted return would be 10.65 percent.

“That 1.69 percent gap may seem small, but when compounded over the years, it’s the difference between average returns and real wealth building. And it’s the hidden edge many cross-listed investors exploit—a tax arbitrage advantage hiding in plain sight,” says Gitta.

But that’s not all: Combine the 46.33 percent capital gain with the 12.34 percent dividend return, and the total shilling-adjusted return depreciation is a remarkable 64.4 percent—from one stock, in under a year.

By contrast, a 5 percent return on a dollar trust fund—after a 2.6 percent shilling appreciation—delivers a real return of just 2.27 percent.

Even shilling fixed deposits, paying 11–13 percent, don’t come close when you net out inflation and taxes.

A quiet shift in investor behavior

East Africa’s investment market is evolving. The Rwanda, Kenya, and Uganda middle-class savers are no longer content with currency hoarding or basic bank accounts. They are chasing dividends, capital appreciation, and tax efficiency across borders.

This shift is also seasonal. Dividend-paying stocks like Bralirwa, Umeme, and MTN Uganda see huge investor inflows in April–May, as retail and institutional players hunt for post-tax yield during ‘dividend season’.

Local brokerage firms report increased cross-border activity, and analysts expect more investors to pile in as digital onboarding becomes easier.

Meanwhile, capital markets across the region are working to harmonise listing rules, integrate trading platforms, and deepen liquidity pools.

Rwanda and Uganda’s capital markets, for example, are now engaging in cross-border digital trading discussions, with the Nairobi Securities Exchange and EAC Secretariat watching closely.

Match currency to spending

Here is where seasoned investors get tactical: “If you earn in dollars, spend in dollars. Don’t convert unless necessary,” Manishimwe says.

If you earn in Francs (via dividends or capital gains), consider spending or reinvesting in Rwanda to avoid conversion losses.

For long-term investors, many portfolio managers argue, it is prudent to hold one’s investments in the currency in which their future liabilities (school fees, retirement, property) will occur.

In other words, don’t just hedge your currency—match it to your life.

Dollar funds

There are currently three dollar trust funds on the Ugandan market, which by early 2025, had more Shs160b (about $42m) hard currency assets under management.

Unlike shilling-based funds that load up on local Treasury bills and bonds, dollar trust funds play exclusively in the dollar sandbox.

They park capital in dollar fixed deposits, and also tap offshore markets—including US dollar-denominated Eurobonds.