How new ruling clears legality of foreign loans

Accessing large loans from foreign banks is critical for Uganda’s growth, but legal uncertainties have long made foreign lenders hesitant. Many borrowers were taking advantage of the legal ambiguities around that system.

For example, Simbamanyo Estates, a real estate firm, wanted to grow bigger and build more projects. To do this, it needed a lot of money.

But getting big loans from local banks was hard, so Simbamanyo looked for help from banks in the region and even outside Uganda.

Between 2012 and 2014, Simbamanyo borrowed $7.2m from Equity Bank Uganda and Equity Bank Kenya.

In return, Simbamanyo offered strong collateral that included some land and buildings that Simbamanyo owned, a written promise from another company called Mutungo Executive Hotel to help pay if Simbamanyo couldn’t, and the right to take other valuables owned by Simbamanyo.

These securities reduce lender risk by giving banks legal recourse to recover funds if Simbamanyo defaults.

In 2017, Simbamanyo needed more money to pay off some old debts and keep its projects going.

So, it got a $10m short-term bridge loan from Bank One in Mauritius to refinance the earlier $7.9m debt and also give extra cash to run daily business activities.

To secure the $10m loan, Equity Bank Kenya backed the loan with a standby letter of credit, an unconditional guarantee to pay Bank One immediately if Simbamanyo defaulted.

At the same time, Simbamanyo took another loan from Equity Bank Uganda called Post Import Finance, backed by more guarantees.

But then, Simbamanyo failed to repay the $10m loan.

Bank One asked Equity Bank Kenya to pay using the standby letter of credit. Equity Bank Kenya and Equity Bank Uganda paid Bank One together.

Because of this payment, the Post Import Finance loan from Equity Bank Uganda was triggered.

When Simbamanyo also failed to repay this second loan, Equity Bank Uganda took legal steps to sell the mortgaged assets to recover the money owed.

Simbamanyo challenged the whole loan process and raised several issues.

First, it said Equity Bank Kenya is a foreign bank that didn’t have permission from Bank of Uganda to lend money locally. Because of this, it argued the loan was void.

Second, Simbamanyo claimed that mixing foreign and local banks in the loan deal was a way to avoid Uganda’s rules requiring all lenders to be licensed by Bank of Uganda, questioning if the loan agreement was proper.

Third, Simbamanyo challenged the validity of the $10m loan, pointing out that only Equity Bank Kenya issued the standby letter of credit guarantee, while the Post Import Finance loan was provided by Equity Bank Uganda.

It argued that there was no evidence that Equity Bank Uganda repaid Equity Bank Kenya, making the flow of money unclear and potentially incorrect.

Fourth, Simbamanyo said the conditions needed to activate the Post Import Finance loan never happened, and no formal notice was given before the standby letter of credit was used.

So, it argued that the process was not followed correctly.

Fifth, it claimed the banks told it $7.9 million of the loan would pay off old debts, and $2.1 million would be given directly to it.

But the banks withheld $1.36m from the $2.1 million, which Simbamanyo said was unfair and broke the trust banks owe to their customers.

Finally, Simbamanyo said the loan deal was very complicated and not clearly explained, and that it felt pressured into signing it without fully understanding what they were agreeing to.

This story shows how complicated loans involving many banks and countries can be, especially in places like Uganda.

These loans often use strong guarantees like a standby letter of credit, which promises quick payment if the borrower fails to pay.

And when foreign banks lend without proper local licenses, it raises tough legal questions, too.

The jurisdictional edge

To resolve these complex disputes, the Commercial Division of the High Court examined key legal principles about Bank of Uganda’s regulatory reach and international banking norms.

Court found that Bank of Uganda’s power only covers banks and financial companies that are officially registered or set up in Uganda, especially those that take deposits from people in Uganda.

This power does not apply to foreign banks that operate completely outside Uganda, which matches international rules, like those from the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, that say that each country should mainly regulate the banks within its borders.

By confirming that Bank of Uganda cannot require foreign banks to get a local license to lend to Ugandan companies, the court removed a big legal uncertainty that made foreign banks afraid to lend money directly to Ugandan borrowers.

Without this clarity, foreign banks worried they might be breaking the law or face penalties for lending across borders.

With the court’s decision, foreign banks can confidently lend to Ugandan businesses without needing special approval or licenses from Bank of Uganda, as long as they operate under their home country’s rules.

This is important because Uganda depends heavily on money from outside to pay for things like roads, buildings, and private business growth, beyond what people save locally.

The court also looked at standby letters of credit. These are strong promises to pay money right away when certain conditions happen.

The borrower doesn’t have to agree, and the court doesn’t check if there is a disagreement.

A standby letter of credit protects lenders, especially in complex loans with many banks and countries. By confirming standby letter of credit must be paid when called, the court lowers the risk that lenders won’t get their money.

This makes it easier to get money from international lenders.

The court also carefully balanced protecting borrowers with the need for certainty in business deals. It rejected claims that the banks misled Simbamanyo or forced it unfairly into the loan.

It explained that banks only have a legal duty to act in their clients’ best interest in special cases—usually when they give advice, not just lend money, a balance that safeguards borrowers from unfair treatment while allowing lenders to operate without undue legal risks.

Since the lenders here just provided the loan and Simbamanyo had its own independent advisors, court said the company knew what it was agreeing to.

This supports the idea that people and businesses must stick to their contracts to keep trust in the market.

Without this, banks would become more cautious, charge higher interest, or refuse to lend, making loans more expensive or harder to get.

The decision encourages responsible lending where borrowers are protected from bad practices, but must also keep their promises.

Thus, on the whole, on July 25, Justice Harriet Grace Magala held that the transactions leading to the sale of Simbamanyo’s mortgaged properties - Simbamanyo House and Afrique Suites Hotel - were valid and free of fraud, illegality, or undue influence.

While the ruling, related to a single case, it clarified an ambiguous window that borrowers had been using to dispute foreign banks from foreclosing on their mortgages in the event of default.

Regional paradox

On regional issues, the court noted that Kenyan law usually requires foreign companies to register locally to do business, often needing licenses too.

But a recent Kenyan court decision challenged this, allowing lawsuits by unregistered foreign companies and creating confusion.

This situation risks breaking up East Africa’s financial markets and making them less attractive to foreign investors, which would hurt efforts to grow the region’s economy together.

Uganda’s clear legal stance positions it ahead regionally but also highlights the urgent need for harmonized rules across East Africa to foster deeper financial integration and attract more investment.

The decision now buttresses the Supreme Court’s decision in Ham Enterprises and two others versus Diamond Trust Bank Uganda and Diamond Trust Bank Kenya (2021), which upheld the legality of syndicated lending arrangements between foreign lenders and Ugandans.

“Crucially, both decisions clarify that there is no legal requirement for foreign lenders to obtain a license from Bank of Uganda as a prerequisite to transacting with Ugandan borrowers,” Andrew Kibaya, Natasha Ahimbisibwe, Racheal Kembabazi, Linda Aine, and Jenipher Tuyiringire, associates with SM & Co Advocates, wrote in an expert analysis about the subject.

“The decision brings renewed confidence to both local and international lenders desirous of advancing credit to borrowers in Uganda. It also signifies the courts’ resolve to recognise and promote international business transactions in Uganda,” they add.

Evading liability

Historically, some borrowers have attempted to evade liability by arguing that international lenders must hold licenses in Uganda. It is encouraging to witness judicial pushback against such tactics.

Therefore, lawyers from SM & Co Advocates note that the Simbamanyo ruling is a welcome decision as it supports financial markets in Uganda, even with offshore lenders.

“It re-confirms that Uganda’s legal framework supports cross-border and syndicated finance without licensing requirements in the borrower’s jurisdiction. It also reinforces confidence that securities validly issued in support of such facilities will be enforced by the courts, provided they comply with statutory requirements,” they argue.

“For borrowers, the decision underscores that borrowers should not expect to escape liability for loans they freely entered by resorting to claims of illegality,” they add.