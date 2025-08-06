How outdated tax rules are punishing service exporters

In today’s global economy, value is increasingly created through intangibles — data, design, software, branding, and consulting.

These “weightless” services now drive global trade, especially in sectors like fintech, software as a service, cybersecurity, virtual healthcare, and digital content.

According to World Trade Organisation, services now account for over a quarter of global trade, and are growing faster than goods, driven by intangibles.

Uganda is part of this shift. In 2019, the Uganda Bureau of Statistics reported $514.3m in service exports, led by telecom, IT, construction, and transport.

Yet Uganda’s tax system hasn’t kept up. Still modeled on goods-based trade, it struggles to accommodate service exports, especially in the Value Added Tax (VAT) framework.

In our earlier article, ‘Does an Exported Service Trigger a VAT Refund?’ we examined a Shs1.4b dispute involving Premier Recruitment, a case that exposed mounting tensions around VAT treatment of service exports.

Today, we unpack what’s at stake for service providers and the state.

Uganda’s VAT Act zero-rates exported services, but the phrase “used or consumed outside Uganda” remains undefined.

It is a grey area that fuels inconsistent URA assessments and conflicting court rulings, which result in higher compliance costs, prolonged litigation, and cash flow pressure.

Globally, VAT is destination-based. But Uganda often defaults to taxing where the service is performed.

The legal mirage

Unlike goods, services don’t pass through customs or border scans, which makes them harder to track, value, and classify for VAT.

In such cases, the central VAT question becomes: Where is the service consumed? Uganda’s VAT Regulations allow zero-rating where contracts show offshore use. However, it’s vague and inconsistently applied, leaving two key questions - what evidentiary standard must taxpayers meet to prove offshore “use or consumption,” and can performance location override the location of benefit - unresolved.

These have become legal flashpoints. Ugandan courts - and more notably, the Tax Appeals Tribunal (TAT) - have struggled to establish a consistent position.

In Aviation Hangar Services versus URA (2019), TAT ruled that aircraft repair services performed in Uganda were not exports.

TAT treated performance as equivalent to consumption - ‘a flawed view in a globalised service economy.’

That territorial logic may work for tangible, local services like construction or haircuts, but it fails in sectors like logistics, digital services, and consulting, where value often arises across borders.

This rigid approach was later overturned in Allied Beverages versus URA, a landmark case that reframed the debate.

Allied Beverages had contracted Coca-Cola Export Corporation, a US-based entity, to conduct brand research and run radio adverts in Uganda.

While the services had a local footprint, the High Court adopted a destination-based approach and ruled the services were consumed in the US, where the Coca-Cola Export Corporation used the outputs to drive regional brand strategy.

Court ruled that what mattered was not where the adverts aired, but who paid, contracted, and used the service.

The ruling aligns with global VAT norms, where recipient-based tests guide service export treatment.

A judiciary in conflict

But in reviewing the same case, TAT took the opposite view, arguing that because the adverts were aired and targeted Ugandans, the services were consumed locally, and therefore taxable.

TAT, however, overlooked key facts that Coca-Cola Export Corporation in the US contracted and paid for the services.

Yet the TAT claimed the real beneficiary was Coca-Cola’s affiliate, Century Bottling Company, since it would gain from sales.

But tax experts argue this misinterprets both VAT and contract law because the true consumer is the entity that pays, contracts, and uses the service.

TAT leaned on the “substance over form” principle - that tax should reflect real outcomes, not just paperwork.

But in doing so, it ignored strong evidence: contractual terms, payment flows, and business use.

It even demanded evidence, like physical deliverables used in the US, setting an excessive and legally unsupported threshold.

In doing so, two courts had reviewed the same law but reached contradictory outcomes.

Whereas Court applied the destination principle - taxing where the service is consumed - TAT applied a performance and local impact test - taxing where the service has an effect.

This inconsistency creates serious risks as businesses face unclear tax rules.

Speak with one voice

The argument many have is that if Uganda wants to grow its service exports, in advertising, consulting, or software, its tax regime must speak with one voice.

But outdated interpretations and conflicting rulings risk undermining the country’s credibility as a fair investment destination. This isn’t just a technical VAT issue but one that has broad implications on investor confidence, and rather than enabling digital trade, the VAT ambiguity penalizes innovation with compliance burdens and tax risks.

When a Court ruling like Allied Beverages is ignored by a lower tribunal, it creates confusion and weakens trust in the system.

A misaligned test?

At the core of Uganda’s VAT dispute is a fundamental ‘misapplication’ of the “use or consumption” test - the key standard for determining whether a service qualifies as an export.

TAT often equates the place of performance with the place of consumption, a doctrinal error with far-reaching consequences.

If this view stands, nearly all services delivered in Uganda could be deemed “local supplies,” regardless of who pays for them or where they are applied.

Under this logic, even services billed to and used by a foreign principal may be taxed if any part was performed in Uganda.

This reasoning is clear in Allied Beverages versus URA, where TAT focused on the audience of advertisements, concluding that the service was consumed locally.

But this confuses audience exposure with economic consumption, as the High Court correctly ruled that ‘visibility is not consumption.’

The service’s value was realised in the US, where Coca-Cola applied the insights for its pan-African brand strategy and concentrated sales.

This principle - that consumption is determined by economic use, not by where a service is performed or who passively experiences it - is well established in comparative jurisprudence.

In Coca-Cola Central East & West Africa versus KRA, Kenya’s Tribunal ruled that branding services executed in Kenya for a foreign affiliate were exported services because the benefit accrued offshore.

Kenya’s destination-based test, aligned with global VAT principles and rejects simplistic performance-based reasoning.

Similarly, in LG Electronics Kenya Branch versus KRA, Kenya held that services provided to a non-resident, even if performed locally, are exports if the economic benefit is realised abroad.

Uganda’s VAT law is intended to follow the same principle, exempting services used or consumed outside the country, but without consistent judicial interpretation, the policy intent is being undermined.

Fixing the problem

To restore clarity, protect taxpayer rights, and enhance Uganda’s competitiveness, tax lawyers from SM & Co Advocates propose that there should be judicial harmonisation by interpreting the split decision of the High Court and TAT to ensure consistent application of the “use or consumption” test.

“The Court should affirm that the place of economic consumption - not the location of performance — determines export status under the VAT Act. Without this clarity, taxpayers will remain stuck in costly litigation and arbitrary assessments,” Andrew Kibaya, Ian Mutibwa, and Rolant Kule, tax lawyers from SM & Co Advocates, argue in an analysis.

Secondly, they propose legislative clarification, with Parliament working with the Ministry of Finance to amend the VAT Act or its Regulations to define “use or consumption” in line with international norms.

And lastly, Ian Mutibwa calls for administrative guidance where URA can issue Practice Notes or Public Rulings aligning its assessments with the High Court’s position in Allied Beverages versus URA.

“This would create certainty, reduce disputes, and foster a tax environment where compliance is driven by clarity, not fear,” he notes.