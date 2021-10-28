How Uganda’s thriving tobacco withered and went up in smoke

One of the few remaining tobacco farmers in Busangwa village in Hoima prepares the tobacco leaves for drying. PHOTO | MORGAN MBABAZI | NMG

By  GILBERT MWIJUKE

What you need to know:

  • At the peak of production in 2013, tobacco leaf was one of Uganda’s biggest foreign exchange earners.
  • However, with campaigns against tobacco growing and consumption and Uganda’s 2015 passing of strong control laws the industry went through a downward spiral.

At the peak of production in 2013, tobacco leaf was one of Uganda’s biggest foreign exchange earners, raking in $120 million in exports revenue and employing over 75,000 farmers who were producing about 18,000 tonnes per year.

