Prime

Illegal fees spark rice war at Mutukula border

Rice importers say despite trading within East Africa, they still have to pay road user fees.  PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Elizabeth Kamurungi

What you need to know:

  • Traders claim the fees at paid to persons who claim to be clearing agents but cannot ascertain if they belong to URA.

Traders who import rice from Tanzania are protesting the illegal and exorbitant fees charged on their merchandise.
In a January 16 petition to the Prime Minister, the traders under the umbrella body, Uganda Rice Trade Growers and Processor Forum say a private entity, Rice Agribusiness Development Foundation (RADFO), designated by the Ministry of Trade to oversee rice importation, has levied exorbitant fees to the produce.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.