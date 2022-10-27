Import substitution slowly taking  shape, says Anite

Finance State Minister for Privatization and Investment Evelyn Anite has said Uganda’s import substitution agenda is slowly beginning to take shape.

Speaking during the launch of the Modern Tiles factory in Njeru, Buikwe District on Tuesday, Ms Anite said the country would save at least $78m (Shs297.4b), which Ugandans have been spending on importing tiles.

Uganda, she said, currently spends $150m (Shs571.9b) on the import of tiles, however, the figure will substantially reduce due to the new factory, which she indicated will manufacture 40,000 square metres of tiles per day.

“The first challenge is that they [investors] wasted six months on land which was located in a wetland. Some unscrupulous people sold them a wetland. When they came to my office, I told them quite frankly that they had been conned. There was no way that land in a wet wetland could be titled,” Ms Anite said, noting that investor should be helped instead of being conned.

However, she said, the biggest challenge would be finding the market for the tiles but that has been helped by the introducing of a 25 percent tariff on imported tiles.

At the same function, President Museveni said Ugandans have in the past supported imported ceramic materials from foreign factories, creating employment for outsiders yet many Ugandans lack jobs, urging government agencies to make it easier for investors who come to Uganda to create jobs.