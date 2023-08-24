Increase in loan advances, deposits push up Stanbic profits

Stanbic Bank has reported an increase in loan advances, signaling growth in credit uptake by the private sector, which had been dampened by a slowdown in economic growth.

In details contained in the bank’s half year financial results, Stanbic also reported a significant increase in customer deposits, thus supporting an increase in interest income.

While presenting the results in Kampala, Ms Anne Juuko, the Stanbic chief executive officer, said there was significant progress across key financial and non-financial performance indicators during the half year to June, noting that the bank had registered a 4.2 percent growth in net loans and advances to Shs4 trillion, while customer deposits rose by 1.1 percent to Shs6.2 trillion.

Stanbic is currently Uganda’s largest bank with a total asset base, which during the period, rose from Shs9.3 trillion to Shs9.4 trillion while earnings increased by 24.2 percent to Shs590b, buoyed by a 34.3 percent growth in net interest income of Shs355b and an 11.6 percent growth in non-interest revenue of Shs235b.

Profits for the year increased by Shs45.1b to Shs263.4b from Shs218.3b while income tax expenses increased to Shs63.1b from Shs56.2b.

Mr Ronald Makata, the Stanbic acting chief finance officer, said the first half of the year had seen the bank’s capital adequacy ratio improve to 23.9 percent, which is well above the industry level, while non-performing loans dropped to 3.7 percent from 3.9 percent, which had increased due to difficult economic environment in 2022.

At group level, Mr Makata said Stanbic Holdings, which is the holding company of Stanbic Bank and Standing Properties, among others, registered a net profit of Shs200b compared to Shs162b while comprehensive income rose to Shs203.8b from Shs147.7b in 2022.

Interest expense in the first half rose to Shs30.7b while shareholder equity increased to Shs1.8 trillion compared to Shs1.5 trillion in the same period during 2022.