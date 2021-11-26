Increasing electricity access to 50 percent is possible - Nankabirwa

Ms Ruth Nankabirwa, the minister of Energy

By  Tom Brian Angurini

Government, through Ministry of Energy has said its goal is to increase electricity access to 51 percent by 2030. 
Only about 19 percent of Ugandans, according to the 2020 Uganda Bureau of Statistics National Household Survey, access electricity. 
This was a decrease from about 21 percent, which had been registered earlier. However, the survey noted an increase in solar usage from less than 20 percent to 31 percent. 

