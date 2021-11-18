Industrial park infrastructure works behind schedule 

Infrastructure works at the Kampala Industrial and Business Park in Namanve, Mukono District are behind schedule, according to Uganda Investment Authority (UIA).

The works, which had been projected to be at about 28 percent around this time, currently stand at just 17 percent.

Speaking during a familiarisation tour by UK Head of Trade Envoy to Uganda, Lord Dolar Popat to ascertain the progress of works at the Kampala Industrial and Business Park, Mr Robert Mukiza the UIA director general, said that whereas works had commenced in May, a number of contractual hurdles and Covid-19 related restrictions, had presented challenges thus eating into the project.

“With road designs for North and South A complete, construction commenced on [May 1], however, [this] has been slow mainly due to a number of contractual hurdles that have had to be navigated and hindrances to mobilisation efforts occasioned by Covid-19 lockdown,” he said, noting these were, however, being handled and works were expected to pick up shortly.

The project, according to Mr Mukiza, has so far taken 35.7 percent of the 42 months within which it is expected to be completed.

In 2019, government secured €249m (Shs1 trillion) from UK Export Finance to develop key enabling infrastructure, among which include roads, drainage systems and fibre optics in the Kampala Industrial and Business Park.

The Industrial Park has over the years been plagued by lack of financing and corruption allegations, which at one point forced the World Bank to pull out committed funds.

Speaking during the tour Lord Popat said UK was committed to partner with Uganda on key development projects, noting that to-date UK has an undertaking of €500m (shs1.99 trillion) worth of projects in the country.

Mr Mukiza also noted that the project’s financial progress stood at about 12.4 percent for the contractor - Lagan-DOTT - and only 10 percent for the owner’s engineer.

The low progress, he said, was a result of a draw stop, by the United Kingdom Expert Finance on all pending invoices and the lack of funding for owner’s engineer fees.