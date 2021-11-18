Prime

Industrial park infrastructure works behind schedule 

Namanve Industrial Park. Infrastructure works at the Kampala Industrial and Business Park in Namanve, Mukono District are behind schedule, according to Uganda Investment Authority (UIA). PHOTO/FILE

By  Betty Ndagire

What you need to know:

  • In 2019, government secured €249m (Shs1 trillion) from UK Export Finance to develop key enabling infrastructure, among which include roads, drainage systems and fibre optics in the Kampala Industrial and Business Park. 

Infrastructure works at the Kampala Industrial and Business Park in Namanve, Mukono District are behind schedule, according to Uganda Investment Authority (UIA). 
The works, which had been projected to be at about 28 percent around this time, currently stand at just 17 percent. 

