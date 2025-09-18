Inside shareholder wars: URSB’s judicial quasi-powers to fix boardroom chaos

Uganda’s company register has become a battleground. From forged signatures to secret meetings and disputed share calls, Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) is increasingly acting as a quasi-judicial setup to steady wobbly boards.

URSB’s inaugural Case Digest surfaces a full run of company disputes lodged and some decided between 2023 and 2025.

The claims are deep, with some demanding rectifications, while others reported oppression and meetings that bust up.

Others are so extreme, bordering on forgery, such as phony signatures, defective resolutions, unapproved share transfers, and illegal meetings that sometimes deliberately exclude other directors.

For instance, in a major case - Great Lakes Energy versus Xsabo Power – URSB’s mandate as a quasi-judicial setup was tested, in a case in which the registrar had to separate company from contract law.

The case originated from a 2020 petition, in which Great Lakes Energy accused Xsabo Power of an attempt to fortify its shareholding.

In its petition, Great Lakes had asked URSB to undo board resolutions that purported to forfeit its 96 shares for alleged non-payment.



Findings, however, indicated filed returns showed that the shares were fully paid-up, thereby expunging the offending resolutions.

The case set a precedent that if a board action contradicts what is on the register, URSB has the power to correct the register and strike the offending action.

The cleanup goes beyond unconventional petitions to cleaning up forged filings, defective resolutions, and boardroom stand-offs.

In another case relating to Kyadondo Rugby Club, Brian Tabaruka and 11 others accused James Peter Middleton and four others of unauthorized data updates, appointment of directors, and amending the memorandum and articles of association.

In its findings, URSB found that data updates, appointment of directors, and amending the memorandum and articles of association had been done irregularly, thereby striking out defective resolutions, amendments, and director appointments.

A similar clean-up, the report shows, was seen in Godral Secure Services, in which Gordon Kababure, a founder in the company, accused Alfred Besigye and others of forging his signature, before altering the company records to remove him as a director and then transfer his 40 shares among themselves.

In its findings, URSB noted there were irregularities, thereby declaring all changes to shareholding, directorship, and bank mandates illegal.

It also expunged entries made without board resolutions, while upholding others that the applicant failed to challenge.

Validity of company meetings

URSB has also been policing the validity of company meetings and member rights.

In the Kawempe Division Veteran Vendors and Traders Association, Steven Sekyanzi and others accused Ahmed Kamya Nkalubo and others of holding a meeting without notifying subscriber-members, in which they were removed as members.

However, URSB declared the meeting void, and all its resolutions were nullified, while in the Days for Girls Uganda (Dianah Nakatudde Kabaale versus Kwagalakwe), URSB expunged illegal amendments that left a deceased founder on the register and swapped out a living subscriber.

Minority oppression

This is another exciting section in URSB’s troubled boardroom cleanup.

For instance, Elmar Hagmann, a 50 percent shareholder, accused Knowledge Hub of oppressive conduct by frustrating business operations and withholding key company documents.

The two possessed 50-50 shareholding – a deadlock – but URBS found that there existed governance failures, which amounted to oppression.

Thus, rather than dissolve the firm, URSB ordered an independent valuation and a staged buy-out: first option to Knowledge Hub, and then to Hagmann if no purchase occurred.

But in Ronald Kiberu and others versus Remmy Ssekitto, Kiberu, who held 75 percent of the company, could not claim minority oppression.

The rulings underline what URSB can do quickly, such as striking forged or procedurally defective filings, voiding actions from meetings held without proper notice, and using valuations or buy-outs to break deadlocks.

The quasi-judicial enforces governance discipline, rewarding proper notices, signed returns, and clean board approvals, while punishing shortcuts such as forged signatures, irregular transfers, and void meetings.

For founders, directors, and investors, service of proper notices, especially to original subscribers before convening meetings, documenting every share transfer with a board resolution and evidence of consideration, and auditing filings after major changes, are key governance issues that are critical in running a company.

The Case Digest shows URSB is firmly gatekeeping corporate legality, rectifying registers, voiding tainted meetings, and ordering targeted remedies, while leaving more complex claims to the courts.