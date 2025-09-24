Internet surge: Ugandans are spending more on data than ever before 

More smartphones, more streaming, and more social media are reshaping daily life and driving up data spend.

Uganda is in the middle of a digital surge. UCC data shows Ugandans are consuming more data than any telecommunications services.



And the surge is hitting record highs across mobile networks.

From streaming entertainment to digital classrooms and mobile transactions, data has become central to everyday life, and Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) numbers prove it.

Record-breaking consumption

Between April and June 2025, according to the UCC Market Performance Report for the second quarter, Ugandans downloaded 254.1 million gigabytes (GBs) of data, a statistical milestone that reflects a dramatic shift in how the population engages with technology.

On average, a Ugandan now consumes 5.1GB of data per month, up from 4.3GB in the previous quarter.

The increase is mirrored in consumer spending. The report shows that the average monthly spend on data rose to Shs10,392, compared to Shs9,133 in the first quarter.

For households across the country, this represents a growing commitment to digital services, even when weighed against competing essentials such as food, transportation, and healthcare. However, the data boom is more than just a spike in gigabytes downloaded.

It is reshaping how citizens interact, learn, work, and transact.

It offers a glimpse of a future where the internet is not a luxury but a necessity, embedded in every aspect of social and economic life.

Mobile internet leads the way

The boom is largely mobile-driven. By June 2025, Uganda had 16.5 million active mobile internet subscriptions.

Smartphone penetration continues to grow, with 17.6 million devices in use compared to 30 million feature phones.

While feature phones still dominate, a steady rise of smartphones is unlocking access to apps, streaming, e-learning, and digital financial services.

Social media remains a key driver of internet traffic. The report highlights that Uganda now has 9.2 million WhatsApp users, 8.8 million on TikTok, and 6.1 million YouTube subscribers.

The platforms are shaping how Ugandans communicate, learn, and even earn, with TikTok and YouTube serving as incubators for content creators.



Yet, the surge in demand raises a pressing question: can Ugandans afford to stay connected?



At an average monthly spend of more than Shs10,000 on data, connectivity costs remain significant, especially for low-income households.



The reliance on mobile internet, while expanding access, also exposes consumers to high costs per gigabyte compared to fixed broadband solutions, which remain limited.

Digital inclusion is at risk of becoming a socio-economic divide. Urban elites, with better coverage and higher incomes, are more likely to benefit from the boom, while rural communities lag due to infrastructure gaps and affordability barriers.

Despite the challenges, the internet surge presents clear opportunities. Data consumption growth is spurring demand for better infrastructure, from expanded 4G networks to the rollout of 5G.

Operators are investing in fibre optic connectivity, and initiatives like UCC’s digital skilling programmes are equipping citizens with the knowledge to tap into the online economy.

The e-commerce sector stands to benefit enormously. With over 2.18 billion mobile money transactions conducted in the second quarter alone, digital payments are fueling online trade.

Small businesses, especially in retail and services, are leveraging social media as marketplaces, turning internet access into a direct economic opportunity, while education, another critical frontier, has seen accelerated Covid-19 digital learning continuing to grow.

But with opportunity, risks have arrived en masse. The rising reliance on the internet exposes users to fraud, cybercrime, and misinformation.

UCC highlights ongoing efforts to safeguard consumers, including anti-fraud initiatives and campaigns to protect digital infrastructure.

The numbers

During the second quarter, the telecommunications sector generated Shs1.78 trillion in revenue, a significant share of which was driven by internet usage, underscoring the sector’s central role in the national economy.

UCC describes this as evidence of “strong growth in internet usage and data-driven services,” a trend expected to continue as Uganda positions itself for deeper digital integration.

But sustaining this growth will require balancing commercial incentives with consumer welfare, requiring policymakers and operators to address affordability, expand rural infrastructure, and ensure digital safety.

As data consumption rises, the challenge will be ensuring that the benefits are shared broadly, not just by urban elites and the middle class, but also by rural and low-income Ugandans.