Invest to benefit from China’s new tariff line, govt tells Ugandans

Trade Minister Francis Mwebesa has said for Ugandans to benefit from China’s new tariff structure, exporters must invest in producing relevant goods.

Speaking during the unveiling of the special preferential tariff for Uganda’s exports to China, Mr Mwebesa said Uganda produces little of what China needs, noting there is need to invest in goods such as coffee, grain and fish.

“We do not have the goods that the Chinese need. It is quite obvious that China is a great market. There are a lot of restrictions on other markets such as Europe. We must use this opportunity,” he said.

At the weekend the China Embassy in Uganda revealed that the latest preferential tariff for Uganda’s exports to China had been increased to 98 percent.

Chinese Ambassador to Uganda Zhang Lizhong, said last year, during the eighth FOCAC Ministerial Conference, President Xi Jinping had put forward nine programmes for future China-Africa cooperation, including increase in the scope of products enjoying zero tariff treatment for least developed countries that have diplomatic relations with China.

“Since then, both China and Africa, and Uganda in particular have been working closely to implement the outcomes of the ... conference. We are happy to see that the commitment of granting Uganda zero tariff treatment of 98 percent has been delivered. It will come into force on December 1,” he said.