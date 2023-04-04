Kampala gears up for first annual business investment summit

In the bid to unlock financing and investment for a sustainable, inclusive and smart urban ecosystem, Kampala City will host the first Annual Kampala Business and Investment Summit (KBIS), a multi-stakeholder platform aimed at garnering entrepreneurial and policy solutions for the City and the broader urban ecosystem in Uganda.

The summit, which will convene investors, financial institutions, entrepreneurs, business leaders, policy makers, development partners, government agencies and leaders, NGO’s, diplomatic missions, among others, will take place on July 20-21 at Mestil Hotel Grounds, Nsambya.

Ms Jessica Alupo, the Vice President, is expected to officiate at the two-day summit and exhibition which will be attended by other government dignitaries, Mr Julius K. Nsubuga, the KBIS Team Lead, said in an interview on Tuesday.

According to Mr Nsubuga, some of the key strategic areas for financing include climate change mitigation and adaptation, infrastructure, food security, urban housing, health, tourism, financial inclusion, human capital, urban mobility, increasing capital and venture capital flows in Kampala’s start-up, business and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Mr Nsubuga said cities generate over 85 percent of the annual global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and have, since the start of civilization, acted as ‘nuclei’ of opportunity, growth and development of regions and countries.

Mr Julius K. Nsubuga, the Kampala Business and Investment Summit Team Lead. PHOTO/COURTESY

“While cities are growth engines, they remain hotspots for catastrophe and calamity as they grow and evolve. Cities are responsible for over 70 percent of global energy consumption, and 75 percent of annual global carbon emissions that emanate from the economic and social activities of humans.

“Taken as a whole, Kampala is one of the most rapidly growing urban regions on the continent. This (KBIS) will generate great opportunities, but coupled with increasing and unprecedented challenges, most especially with addressing the question of sustainability,” Mr Nsubuga added.

The private and public sectors, Mr Nsubuga said, must find solutions to issues like congestion, climate change, waste and pollution, informal settlements, social exclusion, health risks, food insecurity, stressed urban infrastructure, among others.