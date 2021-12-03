Kayemba appointed new UMA chairman

Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) has appointed Mr Deo Kayemba as the new chairman.

He replaces Ms Barbara Mulwana, who has been at the helm of the manufacturers’ board since May 2017.

Mr Kayemba, who is also the managing director at East African Roofing Systems, was Ms Mulwana’s deputy and chairman of the finance and administration subcommittee.



In a statement released yesterday, Mr Mr Kayemba noted that one of his focus areas will be pushing to quality power as well as ensuring that manufacturers are served equitably.

“I will ensure that we achieve quality power as well as serve the manufacturing sectors at the very best,” he said, noting that he will also fast-track the Public Procurement and Disposable law to create a roadmap for local content mainstreaming.

Manufacturers, just like domestic consumers, have over the years suffered with high power tariffs, which make trade in their goods uncompetitive.

Mr Kayemba also pledged that he will focus on finding ways by dialoguing with government and other stakeholders to eliminate non-tariff barriers that have in the last few years created a number of challenges for goods such as milk, sugar and eggs among other products.

Uganda has had a number trade barriers against a number of its exports with countries such as Kenya and Tanzania disputing their origin.

For instance, Kenya has to date, refused to lift a blockade on Uganda’s milk that was first instituted in 2019.

This, Mr Kayemba said, calls for harmonisation of trade and standards among East African Community member states.