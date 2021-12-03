Kayemba appointed new UMA chairman

The incoming UMA board chair Mr Deo Kayemba pictured receiving shield as a symbol of authority ending Ms Barbara Mulwana's tenure. PHOTO/ JULIET NALWOOGA

By  RACHEAL NABISUBI

Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) has appointed Mr Deo Kayemba as the new chairman. 
He replaces Ms Barbara Mulwana, who has been at the helm of the manufacturers’ board since May 2017. 
Mr Kayemba, who is also the managing director at East African Roofing Systems, was Ms Mulwana’s deputy and chairman of the finance and administration subcommittee. 
 
In a statement released yesterday, Mr Mr Kayemba noted that one of his focus areas will be pushing to quality power as well as ensuring that manufacturers are served equitably. 
“I will ensure that we achieve quality power as well as serve the manufacturing sectors at the very best,” he said, noting that he will also fast-track the Public Procurement and Disposable law to create a roadmap for local content mainstreaming.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.